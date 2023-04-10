Swifties around the world went in shock after their idol Taylor Swift reportedly broke up with her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn. The loyal fans were left stunned as the crooner along with Alwyn was recently tapped in New York City. The duo also went to the Bahamas last year for a vacation.

Taylor Swift’s fans, however, have a theory that the singer dropped a subtle hint about her split with her longtime lover during her The Eras Tour. For the unversed, Taylor Swift earlier dated public figures like Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston and others. Read on to know more.

According to the publication Insider, a few of her fans believe Taylor Swift hinted about her break-up with Joe Alwyn during her March 31st concert in Arlington, Texas. It is reported that the 33-year-old crooner apparently swapped the first song in the ‘Folklore’ section, ‘Invisible String’ with her heartbreak song ‘The 1’. While the first song talks about two soulmates the latter sheds light on lost love. The lyrics of the track goes like, “And if my wishes came true/ It would’ve been you/ In my defense, I have none/ For never leaving well enough alone/ But it would’ve been fun/ If you would’ve been the one.” A source close to another publication revealed that the relationship had just run its course the reason why Joe Alwyn was not seen at any of her shows.

One of the loyal fans on TikTok shared a clip of themselves looking all distraught as the song “The 1” played in the background. Another user wrote, “Realizing the breakup might be why Taylor switched the invisible string to the 1.”

Speaking of the break-up, it was reported that the split was not dramatic and was amicable. For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn never made their relationship official.

Taylor Swift earlier thanked Alwyn while accepting a Grammy Award for ‘Folklore’ in 2021. It was also reported earlier that Alwyn assisted the singer in writing some of her songs under the alias “Joe.”

What do you have to say about these fan theories? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

