The beauty industry has seen a massive boom in the past couple of years. People have become more obsessed with the well-being of their skin. They try to imitate everything their favourite celebrities do to achieve flawless skin like them. However, there are certain regimes that might turn out difficult for non-celebs to follow. One of them is that of Hailey Bieber. Also, it’s not just because of her moisturiser’s price point. It has more to do with the fact that her creams are infused with her blood. Scroll on to learn more.

Hollywood celebrities have often raised concerns by revealing their skincare routine. From Sandra Bullock’s p*nis facial to Kim Kardashian’s vampire facials, the stars do it all to keep their skin glowing and young. Hailey also has a quirky skincare routine that she once revealed in detail.

During an interview with PopSugar in 2018, Hailey Beiber revealed that she was obsessed with moisturising her face. “I’m crazy about skincare. When I’m traveling, I’m always moisturising—I use all of Barbara Sturm’s products.” For the unversed, Barbara Sturm is a dermatologist who has her own line of skincare products. Her MC1 Blood moisturiser is quite popular as it is provided only to her patients. While talking about that specific cream, Hailey said, “I love that weird blood cream. It is fascinating to me, and it works. I’m a nerd about the science of skincare and health, so for me, I’m like, ‘This is so cool!'”

While talking to TeenVogue, Hailey Bieber explained the process and said, “When I explain this to people, they think I sound insane. I use a range of products by Barbara Sturm. She took blood from my arm and put it into a machine that spins it and separates the plasma from your blood before putting it into a lotion for your skin.” The cream is reportedly effective in treating acne, inflammation and other skin issues.

Hailey also made her husband, Justin Bieber, try this routine, and apparently, he’s a regular user of blood plasma moisturiser as well.

