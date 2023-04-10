Keanu Reeves is definitely the man of the hour for what he has brought to the table with his brilliant latest release John Wick: Chapter 4. The actor has been relevant for decades and is one of the most sought-after names in the world of IP movies. Be it trying to rope him into MCU forever now, and the DCU camp wanting him back after decades of playing Constantine, there is huge demand for him. But did you know long before this, he refused to work with Zack Snyder?

For the unversed, Zack has been known for giving a new life to superhero movies. The filmmaker is widely popular for changing the course of DCU; whether for good or bad is a subjective debate, but he did make some brilliant movies for the studio. Keanu, on the other hand is known for only elevating action franchises with his charm and moves.

So when Zack Snyder happened to be shaping a unique superhero saga, he was bound to approach Keanu Reeves to do the honours. And the project is none other than The Watchmen. Yes, you read that right, Reeves was the first choice to play Dr. Manhattan in the project. Read on to know what went wrong.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Keanu Reeves have had the conversations with Zack Snyder to join The Watchmen. He had even once spoken about visiting the sets. “I went to the set. They were shooting in Vancouver while we were filming so I went over to the set to say, ‘hi.’ They showed me some stuff, and it looks amazing! I can’t wait. It’s going to be so killer, man!” He said.

But turned out that Keanu Reeves couldn’t work out things and had to turn down The Watchmen that went on to Billy Crudup, who got synonymous with the part and the project happens to be a widely acclaimed IP. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

