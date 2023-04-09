Jennifer Lopez is one of the most glamorous celebrities around the globe who has always flaunted her personal life. As the actress is head over heels in love with Ben Affleck, she once got candid about their s*x life. JLo did not hesitate to share her feelings and split beans about how she likes to make things spicy in bed.

JLo and Ben are one of the most talked about couples in the showbiz industry that have made headlines for their PDA. Their social media posts have been giving relationship goals for the world of the internet, as it just seems perfect!

During a conversation on Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer Lopez talked about bedroom acts that really turn them on. She called roleplay “stupid” and talked about s*x tapes. Lopez seemed a bit uncomfortable when asked if she’s ever made a s*x tape before. The actress said she wasn’t down for a threesome while her co-star Ray Liotta said ‘depends on who the third is’.

The guests also talked about how JLo was proposed to five times and asked her who she turned down. Ray Liotta equipped and asked, ‘Drake, right?’, to which Jennifer said, “Oh my god”.

Jennifer Lopez starred as Harlee Santos, a single mother who is forced to work for the FBI’s Anti-Corruption unit in the 2016 TV series, Shades of Blue, which she was promoting at the show. The series had JLo as an NYPD detective who runs with a crew of dirty cops willing to do anything to keep their precinct and each other safe along with Ray Liotta playing Matt Wozniak, a corrupt NYPD Lieutenant.

