Cara Delevingne is one of the highest-paid models across the globe as well as a well-known actress. Over the last several months, the 30-year-old diva has been making the headlines for her problems with addiction and her fashion game. But do you want to know about her s*x life? If yes, then scroll down.

In a past conversation, Cara got candid first s*xual experience and even revealed what she likes in the bedroom. The model, who identifies as a queer woman, also revealed how she gradually felt confident speaking her mind in the bedroom. Read on.

During an appearance on EllenTube’s Lady Parts series with host Sarah Hyland in October 2021, Cara Delevingne got candid about s*x and didn’t shy away from sharing what she thinks is the steamiest thing in the bedroom. In a preview of the new Lady Parts episode – as shared by JustJared, the top model said, “It’s way more interesting if you have an org*sm and you don’t [make noise].”

Elaborating on why she thinks so, Cara Delevingne continued, “Because I remember after being conditioned to think, ‘This is the noise that people make.’ And I remember stopping making any noise or trying to really maintain it and it’s so hot when you just try and not make any noise and feel it way more. It’s like, ‘Woah!’”

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress also opened up about her first s*xual experience and how it took her some time to feel confident enough to ask for what she wanted. She said, “I didn’t lose my v*rginity until I was like 18. I didn’t get confident in s*x until way later, but I also didn’t ever ask for what I wanted for so long.”

Cara Delevingne is someone who hasn’t hidden her feelings from her fans, and they love her for that.

