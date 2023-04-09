The members of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK are surely living the time of their lives as they are reaching new heights with every passing day. While the band never fails to entertain its fans with their tracks, its members are also focusing on their individual careers. Recently, Jisoo made her album debut with ‘Me’ and also released its main single ‘Flower’. While it has been a little over a week since the track came out, Jisoo has already scripted history with it.

BLACKPINK was formed in 2016 with its members Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie. The band began its career with its hit track ‘Square One’ and is now one of the most influential K-Pop groups.

Coming back to Jisoo’s new track, ‘Flower’, the K-pop star released its music video on March 31 and soon reached the playlists of music buffs. As of April 8, the track has became the fastest K-pop music video to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. The track took only seven days and 22 hours to reach the milestone. Moreover, it is only the second K-Pop MV to reach 100 million views in 2023 after TXT’s Sugar Ride.

Jisoo’s achievement list with Flower does not end here as the song also entered the Official UK Singles Chart at number 38. According to Pop Base, Jisoo became the first K-pop female artist to enter the chart which is equivalent to the US’ Billboard charts.

Jisoo also became the first K-Pop soloist to make its place in the top 5 on all Korean real-time and daily charts of this year. These charts include MelOn, Bugs, Genie, VIBE and FLO. It is surely a big moment for Jisoo and all BLACKPINK fans, known as BLINKS. Watch Flower MV here:

Congratulations to the K-Pop star on her new achievements.

