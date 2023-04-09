Selena Gomez is among the most influential people in the world and is always in the headlines for one or the other reasons. While the singer was earlier a topic of discussion owing to her online feud with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, it is now her alleged relationship status. Since last month, Selena has been linked with singer Zayn Malik after the two were spotted going out for dinner.

Selena and Zayn have often talked about each other in the past. However, it was only last month when the two sparked dating rumours after they were spotted dining in a New York City restaurant. Moreover, Zayn’s sister jumped in and extended her support to Selena, fueling the rumours.

Ever since Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s dating rumours began to make rounds, several reports have claimed that the two singers are serious about each other. The former One Direction member also began following Sel on Instagram, and the latter became one among his following list of 18. Now, a report by Radar Online claims that the alleged couple are getting along well and Sel also thinks the Dusk Till Dawn singer is sweet.

The insider said, “They get along together,” claiming that Sel thinks Zayn is her “ultimate dream man.” “They’ve really hit it off. Zayn is Selena’s ultimate dream man, and she’d like to see where this goes,” said the insider.

As videos of Selena’s interviews from 2012 have resurfaced in which she talked about her desire to kiss Malik, the insider said, “She thought he was so cute.” The source also talked about how the two began talking to each other and said, “They started slipping into each other’s DMs and learned they know a lot of the same people and have so much in common.”

For the unversed, Selena Gomez was in a serious relationship with singer Justin Bieber on and off for almost a decade. After their final breakup, JB began dating Hailey Bieber, and they tied the knot shortly after. On the other hand, Zayn Malik dated Gigi Hadid for a long time. The two also share their daughter Khai and are currently co-parenting her.

