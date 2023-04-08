There are a few actresses in Hollywood who are obsessed with staying fit and flaunting their hot-bod. Jennifer Lopez probably comes on top of the list. The 53-year-old actress looks exactly how she did two decades ago. The songstress works out to stay in shape and dazzles us whenever she decides to flaunt her curves. She did that in 2015 when she wore a dangerously s*xy red gown and blew our minds away. Scroll on to learn more.

Jennifer released her first studio album called On The 6 in 1999. The singer impressed everyone with her stunning voice and moves. Yeah, the lady can dance like a diva, and we’re in awe! She made her movie debut with a trivial role in 1986 in My Little Girl but rose to prominence with her performance in Money Train.

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Met Gala 2015 in a blazing red Versace gown. The theme of the event that year was China: Through The Looking Glass, and my-oh-my, the lady understood the assignment. While attire could remind everyone of China, it was far from conservative or traditional. The gown flaunted a dragon in red sequins and stonework, sewed and patched strategically over the gown’s sheer n*de base. The dragon wrapped JLo in such a way that only the assets on her body were covered.

Take A Look:

Basically, the feisty dragon covered Jennifer Lopez’s b**bs and a** and left everything else bare. This executive gown is the epitome of ‘left nothing to imagination.’ The dress flaunted a one-sided off-shoulder detail. Small sequin work was spread all over the lower half of the outfit that looked like the fire bit that the dragon exhaled. A n*de and red ombre was observed at the bottom to create a realistic fire-inspired look.

For the makeup, Jen went for a flushed look. She went for a dark bronzer and bush that covered her cheekbones and extended to her temples. She used a similar hue for her eyeshadow and put on dark lashes to give a powerful impact. She wore her hair down and wore diamond earrings that resembled a typical Chinese hand fan.

Emilia Clarke would be worried because Jennifer Lopez looked like a real dragon queen in this fit.

