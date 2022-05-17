Kim Kardashian never fails to make the headlines – be it cause of her personal life or her fashion sense or even her business. The reality star made the news big time when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s original 1962 Jean Louis gown to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. While some loved the way Kim pulled off the look, others criticised her for wearing the iconic dress.

For those who don’t know, it was in this gown that Marilyn famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. Now, weeks after the red carpet event, the sketcher of the dress fashion designer Bob Mackie has revealed how he felt seeing the KUWTK star wearing it. Bob during his early career worked as an assistant to Jean Louis.

During a recent conversation with EW, fashion designer Bob Mackie – who drew the sketch for the original Marilyn Monroe gown revealed he wasn’t impressed by Kim Kardashian wearing the OG piece. While previewing the new Turner Classic Movies’ fashion on film series ‘Follow the Thread’, he said, “I thought it was a big mistake.”

Further commenting on Kim Kardashian walking the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in the Marilyn Monroe dress, Bob Mackie said, “[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

In the same conversation, Mackie also second historians’ concerns that wearing the Marilyn Monroe gown was undoubtedly damaging to its preservation and structural integrity. For the unversed, costume historians and conservationists condemned the unfortunate precedent it would set and the potential damage it could cause to the dress by Kim Kardashian wearing it to the Met Gala 2022.

Bob was only 23 when he did the sketch for the gown under the direction of Jean Louis. At the time of sketching, he didn’t even know what the dress was for besides it being an original design for Marilyn to wear.

