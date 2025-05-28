Over the last couple of months, Kanye West has gone back to his shameful and controversial ways. From making derogatory, racist tweets to attacking religions and his own former wife, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has been on a spiral. His social media is quite full of accusations, lies, and rants galore.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 but separated in 2021 and got their divorce finalized in 2022. They share four kids: daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm, all of whom attend a private school in California. Here’s how Kim has upped security since Kanye’s meltdowns.

Has Kim Kardashian Increased Security For Her Kids Amidst Kanye West’s Problematic Behavior?

According to The US Sun, Kim has been trying to ensure the safety of her kids and has a whole team of people making sure it happens. She has a busy schedule with her businesses and her law work as well as her filming schedule, but her kids always come first, and she wants them to be safe.

An insider told the portal, “She has three or four nannies come in SUVs driven by armed security most mornings. The nannies sometimes stay to watch the kids play at drop off and pickup.” The aim is to make sure they are accounted for and secure amid all the drama Kanye has been spewing.

“Kim doesn’t want a big fuss at the school; she wants the children to be as safe as possible, and she also has a crazy schedule,” the source added. Since the school the kids go to also has other celebrity children, the tutors are quite well-versed in how to make life as normal as possible for them.

Another source told the website that Kim has a team of around 10 nannies, male and female, to ensure the smooth functioning of the kids. The staff is also available day and night, all days of the week, according to the schedule set up. That has helped create familiarity and comfort for all four children.

Schooling Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids

Per the report, all four North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are “thriving and have plenty of friends, especially North who has a big personality like her parents, and her social circle is quite cliquey.” Referring to North, who is the oldest, the source said, “She’s one of the ones that rules that school.”

“People gravitate towards her and want to know what she’s about as she’s becoming well-known now for her own achievements,” they concluded. She is about to become a teenager and is quite interested in music. Meanwhile, the others are still young and finding their way with their own interests.

