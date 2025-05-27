After more than three years of dating, Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes have tied the knot in a beautiful but simple ceremony. The singers got married on May 25, 2025, in a lovely oceanfront ceremony with Demi donning a classic but custom designed gown for her very special day.

She met Jutes in January 2022 in the studio when she was working on her eighth studio album. They clicked off and went public with their romance a few months later. In December 2023, Jordan, who goes by the name Jutes, proposed to Demi. Here’s what we know about their happy wedding.

Demi Lovato & Jordan Lutes Wedding: Oceanfront Villa

As per People, Demi and Jutes tied the knot at the Bellosguardo Foundation in Santa Barbara, California. The villa has views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Barbara coastline, which is why it was named “beautiful lookout” in Italian. A source told the portal that the wedding setting was “pure magic.”

“An oceanfront estate with sweeping views of the coastline. Demi looked stunning. Mostly smiling, though there were a few emotional moments that clearly moved her,” the insider added about the joyous day of the couple. For their wedding looks, the lovebirds opted for elegant and simple outfits.

Demi Lovato & Jordan Lutes Wedding: Bride & Groom Outfits

Demi wore a pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown with heavy silk satin fabric, a corset bodice with a romantic neckline and draping, and a custom-length cathedral-style veil made from ivory tulle. “I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Demi told Vogue.

The former Disney star was a part of every decision made to complete the classic gown. “We added touches that really make this dress so special to me. I love everything about the dress,” she further told the magazine. As for Jutes, he donned a classic Saint Laurent suit with a white shirt and bow tie.

Onto the reception, Demi switched into an ivory silk satin dress by Vivienne Westwood. It had a draped corset top and broken pearls cascading from the neckline, casting a waterfall effect. Demi explained, “There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading,” calling the look special.

Demi Lovato & Jordan Lutes: Inside Their Romance

“It’s a one-of-a-kind piece,” she concluded after divulging that each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. Meanwhile, Jutes proposed to her back in December 2023 with a pear-shaped diamond ring. Demi has been open about how grounding, loving, caring, and supportive Jutes is.

This year, on Valentine’s Day, Demi posted a series of beautiful pictures of the two of them and captioned it, “Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life, and I have you to thank for that.” She added, “I’m obsessed with your heart, your love, and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together.”

