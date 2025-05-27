Popular Hollywood popstar Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco, but the couple is yet to take the plunge. So, no, they are not married. However, there have been a lot of rumors and speculations about the duo’s marriage. While the fans have been eager to know when that day will come, they are in no rush to get married soon. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s recent slip-up about the couple has left the fandom in a frenzy.

For those who don’t know, Selena and Benny crossed paths years before they started dating. They collaborated on her song “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured J Balvin and Tainy. However, years later, in 2023, they started dating each other, and within a year, they decided to take the next step and got engaged in December 2024. Scroll ahead to know more about their wedding plans.

When Will Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Get Married?

Before releasing their album I Said I Love You First, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sat for a Zoom interview with Rolling Stone, and talked about a lot of things, including their engagement and future wedding plans. While discussing their marriage, the duo mentioned that they want to have a foolproof plan and don’t want to rush into things just because they are now engaged. The record producer said, “I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head.” He continued, “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’- type of people. We’re still not over this moment.” While explaining the engagement phase, he added, “Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

During the same interview, Blanco further reassured that marriage is definitely on the cards because he “just knew” that she is the one for him whom he is going to marry. While Selena Gomez chose her words right to keep the wedding plans under wraps and said, “I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That’s my main focus right now, at least.”

Is The Wedding Date Near Us?

Although the couple has been trying their best to keep everything shushed, Ed Sheeran recently made a huge slip-up that caused a massive buzz about their marriage. During a candid lie-detector interview for Vanity Fair (via Cosmopolitan), Ed confirmed that he has RSVP-ed to the ‘Save the Date’ card mail from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. This accidental bomb drop sparked a new wave of conversation regarding the couple’s secretive wedding plan.

Ed Sheeran’s connection goes way back with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Benny was even present at the small ceremony where Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn were married in 2018. On the other hand, he has been friends with Sel and Taylor Swift for years now.

So, is Selena and Benny’s wedding date coming closer? Well, Ed Sheeran didn’t mention that, but we think so. What are your thoughts?

