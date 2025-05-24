In December 2024, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account and shared this good news with her massive fanbase. She looked absolutely over the moon as she posted pictures of herself flaunting the huge rock accentuating her finger. As soon as the news went public, her fans couldn’t hold their excitement and created a buzz, sparking a conversation online.

When the couple first accepted that they were dating each other, they were welcomed with a mixed reaction. While many people were happy about them, others disapproved of their relationship initially. Again, when they shared the engagement news, they received a similar kind of response from netizens. However, the duo kept on going while beaming with joy.

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Romance That Turned Into Engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first crossed paths years ago when they worked on her song I Can’t Get Enough. She collaborated with him on a music video featuring J Balvin and Tainy. However, even though Selena expressed she wanted to be single through her song Single Soon, things turned romantic between them by 2023. The songstress accepted her relationship with him in a post and even slammed down the comments that dissed Benny for not being perfect for her.

After dating for over a year, Benny Blanco finally popped the question, and the Hollywood popstar-turned-actress said yes to it. It was reported by many media portals, including Page Six. She shared a series of pictures where she showed off her ring in the first slide, and in the second photo, she could be seen happily looking at that ring. In the third one, Selena Gomez posed tearfully flaunting that ring, and the fourth image featured her with Benny, who embraced her in a loving hug and could be seen planting a kiss on her forehead.

What Is The Cost Of The Engagement Ring?

As per Life & Style, Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez with a Marquise diamond ring that came with a price tag of $ 200 K. The estimated four-carat ring has a yellow gold pavé band. And according to fans, it was a nod to one of her songs where she mentioned the Marquise diamond. The lyrics of Good For You go, “I’m on my marquise diamonds / I’m a marquise diamond / Could even make that Tiffany jealous.” If Benny really referred to her track to get that ring, then it makes it even more special.

The couple often celebrates each other’s wins on social media platforms. Although there were some rumors that they had broken up and gone their separate ways, recently, Selena shared a few photos on her Instagram story debunking those speculations. Now, people are waiting to get an update on their wedding plans; already, there has been a lot of buzz about their marriage. Did you know about their engagement?

