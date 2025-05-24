Tom Cruise is back on (and in) the big screens for his eighth and presumably final installment of the Mission: Impossible series, which had just premiere in the United States.

The 62-year-old star of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has captured the Internet’s attention once again, but not thanks to another behind-the-scenes video of his death-defying stunts.

The Top Gun actor, who has advocated for saving the theatrical business and cinemas on innumerable occasions, was instead recorded eating popcorn from a bucket at the premiere. And his enthusiastic popcorn-munching style pretty much consolidates the notion that he couldn’t be telling more truth.

The video shared on X showed Cruise rapidly tossing popcorn into his mouth during the screening of the sixth M:I entry, Mission: Impossible – Fallout at London’s BFI IMAX from a couple of weeks ago, which quickly spread across social media, had netizens buzzing with amusement and creating memes.

One commenter likened Cruise’s snacking to “an uncle grabbing a handful of peanuts,” while another jokingly wanted to push him toward the edge, asking, “Can someone hand him heavier popcorn.” Some even felt inspired, with one user quoting, “I have got to change the way I eat popcorn.”

The video wrapped with Cruise flashing a grin as a voice announced his BFI Fellowship award, yet he kept munching away undeterred. During an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, Cruise laughed at the viral moment.

Host Darius Butler pressed him, saying he’d never seen anyone eat popcorn with such gusto, and asked if Cruise was truly snacking or just playing it up. “I’m definitely eating popcorn,” Cruise replied, chuckling. “When I go to these screenings, people know I’m there for the movie and the popcorn.”

Cruise’s love for the snack isn’t new. At a recent screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which has finally hit theaters worldwide at the box office, he reportedly asked the audience if they had their popcorn ready, admitting he usually polishes off two large buckets during a film.

Another moment shared on X captured Cruise playfully urging a fan to refill their empty popcorn bucket, saying, “Go grab some more!”

One user quipped, “With all the masks nowadays, how do you even really know it’s him,” thus tying the conversation back to the Mission: Impossible movies.

Tom Cruise Has Always Liked Popcorn And Theaters

Back in 2023, during a promotional video for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Cruise was seen lounging on a leather couch, bucket in hand, declaring, “Movies and popcorn, that’s my thing.” He captioned the post on X, thanking fans for joining him at screenings across four cities and highlighting the fun of those early viewings.

The popcorn frenzy has only added to Cruise’s relatable charm, with fans delighting in his unapologetic snack enthusiasm. As Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues to enchant crowds, Cruise’s lighthearted moments keep the conversation lively online.

To add onto the Tom/popcorn lore: I need y’all to realize THIS is how he eats popcorn pic.twitter.com/TZ9UT3xcxb — Seif 🇵🇸 (@seifwtf) May 19, 2025

