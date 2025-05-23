The devastating news about a tourist expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic, which went missing in June 2023, shook the whole world to the core. Now, a documentary about the tragic expedition, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, is set to be released on an OTT platform. Read on to learn about the documentary film’s release date and streaming platform.

The Ill-Fated OceanGate Expedition

Many may already be familiar with the ill-fated OceanGate expedition. In the tragic accident that happened on June 18, 2023, a deep-sea submersible named Titan, operated by the company OceanGate, reportedly imploded during a dive to explore the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean. Contact was said to be lost within two hours of the dive. Four days after it went missing, the submersible’s debris was found on the ocean floor after an extensive search. It was reported that all five occupants on board the submersible, including OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, had died instantly after the implosion.

What Is Titan: The OceanGate Disaster Documentary All About?

The documentary Titan: The OceanGate Disaster ostensibly focuses on the events leading up to the tragic incident of the Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the wreck of the Titanic. It is also expected to delve into OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush’s quest to become the next billionaire innovator, his ambition to revolutionize oceanic exploration through luxury tourism, and the shocking decisions that led to the disaster. The documentary is expected to give viewers an account of how a bold vision ended in the much-talked-about tragedy. Directed by Primetime Emmy winner Mark Monroe (Beyond: UFOs and the Unknown), the documentary carries the tagline “The deeper you look, the darker it gets.” (via Netflix Tudum)

When & Where To Watch Titan: The OceanGate Disaster?

The documentary film Titan: The OceanGate Disaster will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on June 11, 2025.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster Trailer

