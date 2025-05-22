Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s widely acclaimed political drama The Seed of the Sacred Fig premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, followed by its theatrical release in France and Germany later that year. The Persian-language film was nominated for the coveted Palme d’Or Award at Cannes.

Besides, it also earned the distinction of getting nominated for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, but lost to the Portuguese political drama I’m Still Here. After a long wait, the movie has finally started streaming on an Indian OTT platform.

Where To Watch The Seed Of The Sacred Fig In India?

The Seed of the Sacred Fig is now streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform in India.

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig: Plot & Cast

Helmed by Mohammad Rasoulof (Director – A Man of Integrity, There Is No Evil), the film narrates the story of Iman, an honest lawyer appointed as an investigating judge in the Revolutionary Court in Tehran. He begins to realize that his new job is more dangerous than he ever imagined. When he loses his government-issued gun, he grows paranoid and begins to suspect his own wife, Najmeh, and daughters, Sana and Rezvan.

The film features Misagh Zare, Soheila Golestani, Mahsa Rostami, and Setareh Maleki in important roles.

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig: Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The secretly shot film has received rave reviews from critics. It currently holds a critics’ score of 97% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 94%. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “A searing indictment of oppressive rule, whether it be of a nation or in a household, The Seed of the Sacred Fig functions both as compelling drama and powerful political statement.” Moreover, the film has a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. Undoubtedly, a must-watch movie for all diehard cinephiles.

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig Official Trailer

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Enjoyed Weak Hero Class 2? These 5 K-Dramas About School Bullying & Revenge Deserve Your Attention!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News