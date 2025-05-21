The much-loved and awaited Zootopia 2 is almost here, and the teaser for it was recently unveiled, giving a glimpse into what’s next for the sequel to the Academy Award-winning first film. Fans are already buzzing about the return of Judy and Nick, who are being joined by a new character.

The sequel is all set to take viewers on a brand-new adventure after the first film ended with Nick also joining the Zootopia cop program. Here’s what we know about the animated comedy film so far, including some of the names who are returning and the film’s mission.

Zootopia 2: Release Date

Zootopia 2 will be released in theaters in the US on November 26, 2025, and in cinemas across India on November 28, 2025.

Zootopia 2: Plot

As per the official logline and synopsis of Zootopia 2, “Detectives Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

New trailer for #Zootopia2 drops TOMORROW, May 20 at 9am PT 🐰🦊🐍 pic.twitter.com/gTWJuCAgnt — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 19, 2025

Zootopia 2: Cast

Ginnifer Goodwin, who voices Judy Hopps, and Jason Bateman, who voices Nick Wilde, are back as the leading stars in the sequel. Ke Huy Quan is voicing Gary De’Snake. Meanwhile, Shakira is returning as Gazelle.

Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson are the new additions, Nibbles and Dr. Fuzzby. Idris Elba is back as Chief Bogo, the chief of police of Zootopia Police Department; Jenny Slate is Dawn Bellwether, the ex-assistant mayor of Zootopia; and Nate Torrence is Benjamin Clawhauser, the desk sergeant.

Then there’s Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps, Judy’s mother, and Don Lake as Stu Hopps, Judy’s father. Tommy Chong is back as Yax, owner of Mystic Springs Oasis club, and so are Hans-Peter, Gūnther, and Spielt.

Jared Bush, Disney Animation’s chief creative officer and director of the movie, spoke about the film. He shared, “We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before.”

He added that fans can see many new friends and discover more of the world. “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes, or even greater mysteries beyond,” Bush mentioned. Zootopia 2 is set to lead the viewers on many exciting destinations and adventures with Judy, Nick, and Gary.

Zootopia 2: Teaser

In the teaser, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde can be seen teaming up with a new character, a viper named Gary De’Snake. As for the returning faces, the teaser gives a glimpse of many characters coming back for the sequel. You can check out the teaser below:

