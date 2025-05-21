Acclaimed Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has delivered many stellar performances throughout his illustrious acting career. The list includes Malcolm X, Training Day, The Great Debaters, American Gangster, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, to name a few. But one performance by the Oscar-winning actor in an underappreciated role flew under the radar for many cinephiles. We are talking about Flight (2012), which was helmed by Robert Zemeckis (Director of Back to the Future, Cast Away, Forrest Gump). Read on to know more about the film and why it is worth checking out.

Flight – Plot

The intense in-flight drama follows the story of an alcoholic commercial airline pilot, Captain Whip Whitaker (played by Denzel Washington), who struggles with alcohol addiction. In a flight from Orlando to Atlanta, when the airplane suffers from a mechanical fault, Whip takes over the flight controls from the co-pilot, miraculously crash-lands the plane, and saves many lives. He decides to overcome his addiction problem, but is soon embroiled in an investigation that might put his entire career in jeopardy, and faces potential imprisonment. The film also features Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, John Goodman, and Bruce Greenwood in supporting roles.

Flight – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Flight received strong reviews from critics and earned praise from audiences as well. The film holds a critics’ score of 77% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Robert Zemeckis makes a triumphant return to live-action cinema with Flight, a thoughtful and provocative character study propelled by a compelling performance from Denzel Washington.” On IMDb, the film has a user rating of 7.3/10. Moreover, Denzel Washington received an Oscar nomination for his spellbinding performance in the film.

Where to Stream Flight on OTT

Flight is streaming on Netflix in India. In case you are not a Netflix subscriber, you can also rent the film on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹99.

What’s Next for Denzel Washington?

Denzel Washington, who was last seen in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, is geared up for the release of Spike Lee’s neo-noir crime thriller Highest to Lowest, which is slated for a theatrical release in the US on 22nd August 2025. The film will later make its streaming premiere on Apple TV+ on 5th September 2025.

Flight Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Flight to get a better idea of the film’s plot, characters, and setting.

