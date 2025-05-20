An upcoming satirical comedy-drama television film, Mountainhead, is all set to start streaming on an OTT platform. The film will be released in the US on HBO Max on 31 May 2025. Read on to learn more about the film, its OTT release date, and its streaming platform in India.

Mountainhead – OTT Release Date & Platform In India

As far as the Mountainhead OTT release date and streaming platform in India are concerned, the film will be released on the JioHotstar OTT platform on June 1, 2025, according to the information available on the streaming platform’s official website.

Mountainhead – Plot & Cast

Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the basic story of Mountainhead revolves around a group of billionaire friends who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis. The film has an interesting tagline: “Humanity is in their hands.” The movie features Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef in the lead roles.

Here’s Why Mountainhead Is Worth Looking Forward To

Besides an intriguing premise and an interesting cast, another reason to look forward to the film’s release is that Mountainhead has been directed by the British filmmaker Jesse Armstrong, who is well-known for creating the widely acclaimed series Succession. Like Succession, the upcoming film Mountainhead also belongs to the satirical comedy-drama genre, which is Jesse Armstrong’s forte. Besides creating Succession, Jesse Armstrong has also lent his writing skills for the Oscar-nominated satirical dark comedy film In the Loop, the award-winning British sitcom Peep Show, and the critically acclaimed political satire black comedy film Four Lions, among others. So, Mountainhead seems to be a perfect choice for Jesse Armstrong for a feature film directorial debut.

Mountainhead Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Mountainhead here to get a better idea of its plot, characters, and setting.

