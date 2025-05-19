Around twenty-two years ago, Leonardo DiCaprio gave a nice tribute to the legendary Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Robert De Niro at the 31st AFI Life Achievement Award. During his heartfelt speech, ‘The Revenant’ actor also revealed that the first time he ever saw Robert De Niro on screen was when he was thirteen years old. It was for a film DiCaprio watched with his father. It’s a criminally underrated and relatively lesser-known Robert De Niro movie. We are talking about the 1988 action-comedy flick ‘Midnight Run’. Read on to know more about the film and why we strongly recommend watching it on OTT. You can watch the AFI tribute clip here.

Midnight Run – Plot & Cast

Helmed by Martin Brest (Director – Scent of a Woman, Beverly Hills Cop), the extremely underappreciated action-comedy film features Robert De Niro in the role of a bounty hunter, Jack Walsh. The fearless, no-nonsense bounty hunter is tasked with tracking down an elusive and secretive accountant, Jonathan (played by Charles Grodin), who is on the run from the FBI and a mob boss. The unlikely duo begins to develop a unique bond during their eventful trip from New York to Los Angeles. But on their trail is a rival bounty hunter who will do anything to complete the assignment.

Midnight Run – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

After its theatrical release in 1988, Midnight Run received rave reviews from critics and movie buffs. The film has a brilliant critics’ score of 95% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the film has a user rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb. Midnight Run was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical (Robert De Niro) categories at the Golden Globes.

Where To Watch Midnight Run on OTT

Midnight Run is currently available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store. We strongly recommend watching it as soon as possible if you haven’t seen it yet.

Feature Films Starring Robert De Niro & Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar-winning actors Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have starred together in This Boy’s Life (1993), Marvin’s Room (1996), and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

Midnight Run Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Midnight Run here.

