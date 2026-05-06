Vijay Varma is officially the King of the digital space as his latest outing, Matka King, which premiered on Prime Video, has completed its three-week run, and the viewership numbers look good. In a year that has seen heavy competition, his gamble paid off, making his show the second most-watched web series on OTT in 20226 in India!

Created by Nagraj Manjule and Abhay Koranne, the show is rated 7.2 on IMDb, and the official synopsis says, “An enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.“

Matka King OTT Verdict Week 3

According to Ormax’s weekly data, Matka King is the 8th most-watched OTT property in India for the week of April 27- May 3, 2026. It garnered a viewership of 2.5 million this week, taking the total viewership of the show to 10.4 million, surpassing Nana Patekar‘s Sankalp. Also starring Sai Tamhankar and Kritika Kamra, the web series arrived on Prime Video on April 17.

While the web series is the most-viewed non-Netflix show of 2026 in India, it stands a few inches from Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree, and might surpass its total viewership if the show manages to stay in the top 10 for another week!

Here are the viewership numbers for the most-viewed web series that premiered in 2026 on any platform. Numbers are compiled by Ormax and Netflix’s weekly report.

Taskaree: 11 Million | Netflix Matka King: 10.4 Million | Prime Video Sankalp: 9 Million | Amazon MX Player Chiraiyaa: 7.8 Million | JioHotstar Kaptaan: 6.6 Million | Amazon MX Player Aspirants S3: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Psycho Saiyaan: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Kohrra S2: 2.9 Million | Netflix Amar Vishwaas: 2.6 Million | Amazon MX Player

Matka King OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on Prime Video.

Week 1: 3.4 Million

Week 2: 4.5 Million

Week 3: 2.5 Million

Total: 10.4 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax & Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

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