Nana Patekar is often known for his bold statements and strong point of view. For the unversed, the veteran actor tragically lost his brother in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, wherein he was traveling in a BEST bus where one of the bombs was placed. Now, it is not a hidden fact that actor Sanjay Dutt was embroiled in the case under the TADA and the Arms Act. It was then that Patekar had pledged that he would never work with the actor in his life.

Sanjay Dutt’s Involvement In The 1993 Mumbai Blasts

Sanjay Dutt was reportedly convicted by the Supreme Court for the illegal possession of arms in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts and was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment. He had surrendered himself to a Mumbai court in May 2013 after serving 18 months of jail time in order to complete the rest of his prison time. However, in February 2014, Nana Patekar had strongly criticized the parole extension of Dutt.

Nana Patekar Vowed To Never Work With Sanjay Dutt Again

According to First Post, Nana Patekar revealed to a news channel, “I have not worked with him in 22 years of my career, I will not work with him in the future too. The government will do whatever they want. They are saying that it is legal, you can’t say anything about it. But I will do whatever is in my hands.”

The Vanvaas actor also allegedly accused the public to hailing Sanjay Dutt as a ‘hero’ after watching his films. Nana Patekar went on to add, “You will watch his films and make him a hero and later you say he shouldn’t get parole. Things don’t work like that. What can I do? Who will listen to me? People think he is only an actor. I am also a common man but who will consider that?”

Nana Patekar To Work With Sanjay Dutt In Housefull 5

However, it seems that Patekar’s anger towards Dutt has mellowed down with time. For the unversed, the duo will be starring in the upcoming comedy flick, Housefull 5. While it is unclear whether the duo will share a scene with each other in the film but they are definitely a part of one project which is in sharp contrast with what Nana Patekar vowed years ago. Well, it will be interesting to see both of them come together in the upcoming Tarun Mansukhani directorial.

