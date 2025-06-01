The upcoming supernatural horror film, Maa, is enjoying massive buzz. Starring Kajol in lead, it will be released in theatres on June 27, 2025. Vishal Revanti Furia’s directorial has surpassed all Indian movies except among IMDb’s most anticipated movies of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Maa is #2 on IMDb’s most-anticipated list

The trailer of Maa was unveiled on May 29, 2025. It wasn’t a promo fans were eagerly waiting for, but it left everyone mind-boggled. Cine-goers are not eagerly waiting for Kajol’s film, which could be a game-changer for the horror genre in Bollywood. With 20% votes on IMDb, it is currently the second-most anticipated film of 2025.

Maa beats Thug Life and other Indian biggies

Most would know Maa is a sequel to the Shaitaan universe. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s film was a box office hit, living upto the expectations of the viewers. Kajol’s upcoming installment is now expected to continue the streak of success.

So far, everything looks great as the supernatural horror film has surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par among the most-anticipated movies on IMDb. It is to be noted that most of the other films are releasing ahead of Maa.

Thug Life is arriving in cinemas on 5th June while Sitaare Zameen Par is releasing on June 20, 2025. It is amazing to see Kajol’s film still gain more interest and buzz.

Which is the most-anticipated Indian movie of 2025 on IMDb?

Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 is the most-anticipated movie on IMDb. It has gained 25.8% votes, only 29% higher than Maa.

Take a look at the top 5 most anticipated films on IMDb below:

Housefull 5: 25.8% Maa: 20% Thug Life: 12.4% Sitaare Zameen Par: 9.4% Kingdom: 9%

More about Maa

Maa is directed by Vishal Revanti Furia. The supporting cast features Ronit Dolly Boseroy, Indraneil Shubhra Sen Gupta, and Jitin Jyoti Gulati.

It is releasing in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

