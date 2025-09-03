Last week, Netflix witnessed two arrivals – Maa featuring Kajol and Maareesan featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu! Both films took a similar start on the OTT platform, with Kajol’s supernatural horror flick garnering 1.7 million views and Fahadh Faasil – Vadivelu’s road trip garnering 1.6 million views on Netflix.

Kajol’s Film Trends In The Top 10 In 20 Countries!

In two weeks, Kajol’s supernatural thriller, helmed by Vishal Furia, garnered a total of 5.4 million views, trending in the top 10 non-English films category in 20 countries on Netflix, taking the top spot in Mauritius, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Pakistan. At the same time, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s film garnered a total of 4.2 million views in two weeks.

Maa VS Mareesaan OTT Verdict Week 2

Maareesan, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 2.6 million, against 6.6 million viewing hours, taking the seventh spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix for the week of August 25 – August 31, as per data by Netflix. Meanwhile, Maa, in its second week, with a 117% jump from week 1’s 1.7 million garnered 3.7 million views against 8.3 million viewing hours, taking the fourth spot in the list.

Maareesan Misses The Top 10 South Indian Films

Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan failed to enter the top 10 most-viewed South Indian films of 2025 on Netflix. The tenth spot is owned by Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, which registered a total of 4.3 million in its lifetime.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed South Indian films of 2025 on Netflix.

Pushpa 2: 9.4 million HIT 3: 6.9 million Officer On Duty: 5.7 million Dragon: 5.4 million Test: 5.2 million Court: State VS A Nobody: 5.1 million Daaku Maharaaj: 5 million Retro: 4.6 million Thug Life: 4.4 million Vidaamuyarchi: 4.3 million

Maa Misses To Enter Top 10 As Well

Maa has also failed to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025. The tenth spot is owned by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which registered a total of 5.5 million in its lifetime.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025 on Netflix.

Jewel Thief: 18.2 million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million Raid 2: 12.3 million Jaat: 9.4 million Aap Jaisa Koi: 8.8 million Deva: 8.7 million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 million Diplomat: 7.6 million Sikandar: 6.7 million Chhaava: 5.5 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The final half-yearly data might vary from these numbers.

