Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, has taken an exit from theatres. After a slow start, the film didn’t make any turnaround at the Indian box office and ended its run on a poor note. Considering positive reactions, it was expected to do well in the long run but shockingly, it couldn’t even touch the 10 crore mark. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, the Tamil comedy thriller was released on July 25, 2025. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It was praised for its performances, humor, and thrilling elements. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. However, it failed to reach a wider audience and concluded its run with a low total.

How much did Maareesan earn at the Indian box office?

Maareesan started its journey with 75 lakh. Over the opening weekend, it displayed a slight jump, but thereafter, it failed to show any momentum. As per the final collection update, it earned only 6.55 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it earned only 7.72 crore gross.

Box office verdict of Maareesan

While there’s no official confirmation, Maareesan was reportedly made on a budget of over 15 crores. Against such a cost, it managed to earn only 6.55 crore net, thus making a recovery of less than 50%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Enjoys a good rating on IMDb and BookMyShow

Backed by favorable word-of-mouth, the Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil starrer has managed to secure a rating of 8.6 out of 10 on BookMyShow, with 8.6K votes. On IMDb, too, it is enjoying a good rating of 7.9 out of 10 with 1.1K votes. Though it turned out to be a failure with such ratings, it is expected to do well on OTT.

