Vadivelu, popularly known for his work in Tamil films, has been embroiled in controversy for many years. In September 2018, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) banned him from acting in the Tamil film industry.

Vadivelu rose to prominence after being introduced as the lead in Shankar’s S Pictures production Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei, directed by Chimbudevan. The film, which was a major success upon its release in 2006, elevated Vadivelu’s status to that of a parallel lead actor. However, problems arose between Vadivelu and Shankar in the sequel to this movie.

Vadivelu Controversy on Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi Sets That Led To Ban

The controversy began in mid-2016 when Vadivelu agreed to act in the sequel. According to a source who spoke to The Times of India, the first friction arose when Vadivelu unexpectedly demanded an increase in his fee, which was eventually resolved. Subsequently, he requested a change to a part of a song’s tune, despite having previously approved it.

The situation took a turn when Vadivelu reportedly rejected nearly 25 supporting actors suggested by the team. Tensions further escalated when he insisted that his personal costumer be appointed as the costume designer for the entire film. While the production initially agreed, they later realized that the designer’s style didn’t align with the director’s vision. They proposed a middle ground to resolve the issue: the costumer would handle Vadivelu’s wardrobe, while another designer would work on the rest of the cast. However, the costumer refused, demanding full control. He even approached the costumers’ union and was eventually paid 10 lakh in compensation by the production team.

Production resumed with a new costume designer, but after six days of shooting, Vadivelu again halted work, insisting on having his personal costumer, claiming he was comfortable only with him. At this point, the production team decided not to accommodate his demands further, leaving director Shankar with no choice but to file a complaint with the TFPC. The complaint was also forwarded to Nadigar Sangam.

In the complaint, Vadivelu was cited as either returning to complete the film or paying compensation of approximately 9 crore for the losses incurred due to the halted shoot and costly period sets already erected, reported Indiaglitz. Despite mediation attempts and warnings from the Producers Council and Nadigar Sangam, Vadivelu did not relent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunTV (@suntv)

Vadivelu Releases Statement

In April 2018, Vadivelu publicly released a statement explaining his difficulties and reasons for backing out of the project. The statement highlighted the conflict over his costume designer and other creative differences. However, the tussle remained as is.

Tamil Film Producers Council Take Action Against Vadivelu

The long-standing tension reached its peak in September 2018 when the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) issued a “red card” against Vadivelu, effectively banning him from appearing in any Tamil films. A formal circular was sent to all producers, advising them not to cast the comedian due to repeated instances of unprofessional behavior and lack of cooperation, which reportedly disrupted productions and led to significant financial losses for the industry.

The controversy didn’t end there. In 2023, further complaints emerged from other producers, highlighting ongoing issues with Vadivelu’s conduct on various sets. Both the Producers Council and Nadigar Sangam served him notices, demanding explanations for his alleged misconduct and strained relationships within the film fraternity.

After nearly seven years since the ban and multiple controversies, Vadivelu has returned. In 2025, he reunited with director Sundar C. for the comedy film Gangsters, marking a return to Tamil cinema with his trademark style, ending a long gap from leading roles.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Prabhas’s The Raja Saab Closes A Massive Post-Theatrical Deal—Bigger Than Expected?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News