Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, is having a decent ride at the Indian box office. After a slow start, the film needed a good jump on the second, and that’s exactly what happened. While the overall number wasn’t big, it helped gain some momentum. By showing an upward trend in occupancy throughout the day, the film managed to jump over 45% on day 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood comedy crime thriller released on Friday (July 25). It opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. Above all aspects, the performances of the leading cast are being praised. Even among the audience, it is gaining traction due to favorable word-of-mouth. It isn’t an extraordinary film, but it offers enough to entertain you.

Shows an upward trend from day 1

Maareesan started day 2 with a morning occupancy of 12%, which saw a good jump of up to 27% in the afternoon shows. Evening shows were stable with 28% occupancy. In the night shows, the film recorded an impressive occupancy of 43%. Overall, it maintained an average occupancy of 28% throughout the day, which is quite an improvement from day 1’s average occupancy of 18%.

How much did Maareesan earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

As per Sacnilk, Maareesan earned 1.11 crores on day 2, a jump of 48% from day 1’s 75 lakh. It isn’t a big number, but it is still a positive sign that the audience is showing interest in the film. Overall, it has earned 1.86 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 2.19 crore gross.

Day-wise breakdown:

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 1.11 crores

Total – 1.86 crores

More about the film

The Tamil comedy crime thriller is directed by Sudheesh Sankar and also features Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, and others in key roles. It was produced by RB Choudary under the banner of Super Good Films. While the exact budget is unknown, it is learned that the film was made at a limited cost.

