Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has failed to keep the momentum intact after a big start at the Indian box office. On the second day, the film witnessed one of the biggest drops for a Tollywood biggie in recent times, creating an alarming situation. On day 3, Saturday, there was some hope for a turnaround, but again, the film couldn’t generate the desired numbers. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Faces the rejection

The Tollywood period action drama has faced rejection from the neutral audience. After the initial shows on the opening day, the feedback was out stating that the second half of the film was a big letdown. The makers are reportedly planning to trim the second half, but now, it’s too late, as the verdict is already out.

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

As per Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned just 9.25 crores on day 3, a 15.62% jump from day 2’s 8%. Such growth is insufficient, and the film should have earned 15 crores at least. It shows that the audience isn’t much interested in it due to poor word-of-mouth.

Overall, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has earned 64.75 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days (including premieres). Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 76.40 crores.

Day-wise breakdown:

Premieres – 12.75

Day 1 – 34.75 crores

Day 2 – 8 crores

Day 3 – 9.25 crores

Total – 64.75 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Pawan Kalyan starrer was made on a budget of 300 crores. Against this, it has earned only 64.75 crores, thus recovering only 21.58% of the total cost. This recovery is not enough, as the first weekend is crucial for making the most of the earnings for front-loaded affairs.

Since the film is surrounded by a lot of negativity, it is going to be a tough time ahead. Let’s see how it sustains.

More about the film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna. It also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. The film was produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam, under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

