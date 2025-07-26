Rajinikanth’s Coolie is ready for a grand theatrical release on August 14. It won’t be a solo ride for the magnum opus, as another big film, War 2, is arriving on the same date. A lot has already been heard and discussed about this high-voltage clash, and everyone is excited to witness this battle. Amid this, Rajini’s biggie is all set to deliver the biggest day 1 at the Indian box office for Kollywood in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Rajinikanth starrer is enjoying massive hype

The upcoming Tamil action thriller is special for many reasons. The biggest reason is that it marks the debut collaboration between Thalaiva and Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the past, we have seen how Lokesh presented his heroes impactfully. So, everyone is excited to see his presentation for the superstar. It also features some special cameo appearances, especially by Aamir Khan.

Apart from the abovementioned factors, Coolie has also grabbed the eyeballs due to its promotional material so far. Overall, the film has built a strong hype, and with the trailer, it is likely to go to the next level. So, despite a clash, it is set for a roaring start at the Indian box office. Yes, in the Hindi belt, it will be totally dominated by War 2, but in the Tamil market and to some extent, in the Telugu market, it is expected to garner solid traction on day 1.

Coolie to clock Kollywood’s biggest opening of 2025 at the Indian box office

As of now, 52-55 crore+ net looks guaranteed for Coolie on day 1, with a massive chunk coming from Tamil Nadu. With such a start, it will easily clock Kollywood’s biggest opening of 2025. As of now, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly tops the list with 29.25 crore net. So, the Rajinikanth starrer is likely to topple it with over 75% higher earnings.

More about the film

The action thriller also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan. It was produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. It was made on a budget of 350 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Gulkand Box Office (Closing Collection): Sai Tamhankar & Samir Choughule Starrer Ends Its Run With 83% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News