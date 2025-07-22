With less than four weeks to go for a high-voltage clash between War 2 and Coolie, box office enthusiasts are charged up. Both films are very important for their respective film industries and are among the most-anticipated films in recent times. Talking about the Rajinikanth starrer, the biggie has the potential to break records and rewrite history for Kollywood. However, when it comes to being among the biggest Indian openers of all time, it is likely to miss the spot among the top 10.

Coolie to suffer a dent at the box office due to War 2

Marking the debut collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalaiva, the upcoming Kollywood magnum opus is enjoying an immense buzz around itself. Despite a clash, the film will crush War 2 in Tamil Nadu and will likely post record-breaking numbers. However, it will suffer significantly outside the Tamil market due to a clash.

Due to Aamir Khan’s presence, Coolie will attract footfalls in the Hindi belt, but they won’t be that high as War 2 will mostly dominate in the Hindi market. Even in the Telugu market, Jr NTR’s presence will give an edge to the War sequel. With a considerable dent in Hindi and Telugu, the Rajinikanth starrer will fail to reach its full potential on day 1.

Coolie to miss an entry into top 10 Indian openers of all time

In a clash with War 2, Coolie will suffer outside Tamil Nadu, which restricts it from entering the top 10 Indian openers of all time at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan holds the 10th position on the list, with a day 1 collection of 75 crores. War 2 will easily join the list with a massive start, pushing Jawan out. With Jawan moving out of the top 10, Jr NTR’s Devara will grab the 10th spot with 83 crores. To enter the list, Rajini’s film will need to surpass Devara, which looks impossible.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Pushpa 2 – 179.25 crores RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2 – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Salaar – 92 crores Adipurush – 89 crores Saaho – 88 crores Devara – 83 crores Jawan – 75 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Might End Up Joining An Undesirable List Of Sequels Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News