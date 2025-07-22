The makers of Son Of Sardaar 2 surprised everyone recently by postponing the film’s release. It was supposed to arrive in theatres on July 25, but reportedly, due to Saiyaara’s unprecedented run, it was shifted to August. Unfortunately, despite the postponement, things are not getting better, as the film is enjoying underwhelming buzz in the pre-release phase. At the Indian box office, it might end up posting a shocking day 1 collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Fails to generate the expected buzz

Since Ajay’s sequels have an impressive track record, his upcoming comedy entertainer was also expected to do well. If we talk about his post-COVID sequels, the pre-release buzz for Drishyam 2 and Raid 2 was good, and there was a genuine interest on the ground level. The biggest reason behind the same was the engaging and entertaining trailer cut.

In the case of Son Of Sardaar 2, both trailers have received mixed reactions, thus failing to elevate the buzz. The sequel factor will help it somewhat, but the excitement isn’t very high since the first installment was also a passable affair. This indicates that the film is heading for an underwhelming start at the Indian box office.

Son Of Sardaar 2 to suffer at the Indian box office due to Saiyaara and Dhadak 2

Son Of Sardaar 2 releases next Friday (August 1), alongside Dhadak 2. So, there will be division of screens. Also, Saiyaara’s insane run is expected to dent the Ajay Devgn starrer. This has created an uncomfortable position for the film, at least on day 1. As of now, it seems that Ajay’s biggie will register a start of less than 10 crore net.

It might join an undesirable list of Bollywood sequels post-COVID

With an underwhelming buzz, the comedy entertainer might even end up joining an undesirable list of Bollywood sequels post-COVID, which failed to register a good start at the Indian box office despite having the potential.

Take a look at lowest opening Bollywood sequels in the post-COVID era (net collection):

Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021) – 3.6 crores

Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) – 2.6 crores

Heropanti 2 (2022) – 7 crores

Ek Villain Returns (2022) – 7.05 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 (2025) – 7.84 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kannappa Hindi Box Office: Recovers Only 66% Of The Salary Paid To Akshay Kumar, Cameo Fails To Create An Impact

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News