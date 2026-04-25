Aamir Khan-produced Ek Din has been quietly building buzz with its trailer and music. The film, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, has now added an emotional layer to its journey. The makers are tying the film’s premiere to a moment that holds deep significance in Aamir’s career.

While Aamir Khan is backing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, he is set to witness a full-circle moment with Ek Din special premieres on the anniversary of his debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Full-Circle Moment For Aamir Khan

According to an industry source, the makers have scheduled the premiere on April 29, the anniversary of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the film that marked Aamir Khan’s debut.

The source quoted, “The special premiere of Ek Din will take place on the anniversary of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on 29th April. It will be a full-circle moment for Aamir Khan, as it marks the anniversary of his debut film, and now he is producing a film starring his son, Junaid Khan. Remarkably, while Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak marked Aamir and Mansoor’s first collaboration, they are once again coming together for Ek Din, making it a full circle moment for them, as well, as they are coming together for Aamir Khan’s son.”

Aamir & Mansoor Khan Reunite

Another highlight is the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan. Both have delivered some memorable films over the years, including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. The duo returns to the romance genre, and this has naturally raised expectations.

Ek Din Cast, Crew & Release Details

Ek Din stars Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced under Aamir Khan Productions by the actor himself, along with Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit.

The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. With its emotional backdrop and unique premiere timing, Ek Din has managed to create early curiosity among audiences.

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