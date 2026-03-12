Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are ready to romance, and the trailer of Ek Din by Aamir Khan Productions seems like a breath of fresh air! However, in an era of red-flag romances, I am not very sure if this simplicity will win over the Gen-Z audience. Moreover, I am still not sure if this romance is free of any danger signals that might turn your life upside down! Moreover, in the last few years, the romance buffs have been fed with Saiyaaras and Kabir Singhs to let them believe that angst in love is the new language!

If the recent trend in Bollywood has been Love is fiery and impulsive, then this love story directed by Sunil Pandey reminds you that Love is in patience and effort! However, the trailer is not free of flaws, though – at times it feels like a warm hug, but then the very next second it makes you dizzy and question your choices!

Junaid Khan, coming off the massive success of Maharaj and missing the plot with Loyeyapa, sheds the righteous anger for a character that is soft, relatable, and deeply human. But Sai Pallavi walks away with the maximum impact in her Bollywood debut, finally! She proves why she is a powerhouse. Without the crutch of heavy makeup or over-the-top melodrama, she hints at commanding this story emotionally!

You cannot talk about a modern Indian romance without Arijit Singh. The trailer is layered with a melody that feels like an instant classic. It is soulful, melancholic, and precisely what helps this genre, usually instead of the loud, forgettable remixes.

We are living in a post-Animal world where passion is often equated with aggression. Ek Din takes a massive risk by being quiet. It’s a gamble on whether the audience still has the patience for a slow narrative, because clearly the film, despite being a story of a day, hints that it might take its sweet time to establish whatever it wants to say!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

Advertisement

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Teaser Review: Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan Assemble The Entire Bhool Bhulaiyaa Clan To Sell Us A Recycled Haveli?!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News