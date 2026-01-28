Arijit Singh has taken the country by surprise by announcing his retirement from playback singing yesterday. However, Koimoi columnist and celebrated astrologer Vikkramm Chandirramani is not surprised by the development. Reacting to Arijit Singh’s announcement, Chandirramani says, “Arijit Singh’s stature will rise. This announcement marks the beginning of a new phase in his life, not a decline.”

He explains that Arijit Singh’s Moon is in Pisces and that the singer is currently in his Sade Sati, as Saturn transits through Pisces. “This is a period of deep re-evaluation, where artists reassess their purpose and direction. People with genius-level talent often step back during Sade Sati. They are deeply absorbed in their art and are not driven purely by commercial considerations,” he says.

Drawing parallels, Vikkramm adds, “This reminds me of Shah Rukh Khan. He consciously stepped back from films after the Zero (2018) debacle, which also coincided with his Sade Sati. What followed was a stunning resurgence with Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023), both released during the same Saturn cycle. Far from diminishing him, that phase elevated his stature.”

Vikkramm believes Arijit Singh is on a similar trajectory. “Like Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh’s stature will only rise from here,” he says. He also points to a global parallel. “Another powerful example is the legendary Bob Dylan. Dylan stepped back at the very peak of his influence in the mid-1960s, partly due to circumstances following his motorcycle accident in July 1966. This period also coincided with his Sade Sati, with Saturn transiting Pisces. When he returned, he grew further in stature and came to be regarded as a once-in-a-generation genius.”

Looking at Arijit Singh’s horoscope, Vikkramm notes an extraordinary concentration of Pisces energy. His Moon and Venus are in Pisces, which, according to Vikkramm, “gives him the magical, emotionally immersive voice that has enthralled the nation for over a decade.” He adds that in Arijit’s chart, Jupiter, Mercury, and Rahu are also placed in Pisces. “This dominant Pisces influence bestows rare aesthetic sensitivity, refinement, and depth, qualities that elevate an artist from popular to timeless.”

As for what lies ahead, Vikkramm says clarity will emerge soon. “We are likely to hear more about his future plans in the second half of February. June, July, and October 2026 stand out as particularly eventful periods professionally. By the end of the year, people will begin to see a clear reinvention of Arijit Singh, possibly through independent music.

He may also explore other creative avenues, including filmmaking, with technology playing a meaningful role in this next phase. He may also work towards giving back to society.” While the singer has announced a withdrawal from playback singing, Vikkramm Chandirramani believes this is not the end. “He may have stepped away from playback singing for now, but he will return to it at some point,” he says.

Looking further ahead, Vikkramm Chandirramani concludes on a definitive note. “Between now and 2030, Arijit Singh will continue to surprise audiences year after year, growing from strength to strength. He is moving into a rare space occupied by artists whose stature deepens with time, in the lineage of Mukesh and Bob Dylan, where emotional truth and artistic conviction matter more than volume or visibility.”

About Astrologer Vikkramm Chandirramani

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practicing since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future. His official website is https://www.futurescopes.com/astrology/

