As global entertainment undergoes seismic shifts driven by artificial intelligence, streaming fatigue, and a rapidly fragmenting audience, Bollywood finds itself approaching a moment of reckoning. This is Part 2 of an in-depth conversation with celebrated astrologer and columnist Vikkramm Chandirramani, whose predictions have increasingly drawn attention within the film industry. From forecasting Gadar 2’s resurgence to calling Aamir Khan’s comeback and anticipating Vicky Kaushal’s rise with Chhaava, his readings have aligned closely with subsequent developments.

According to Vikkramm, the timing of the current upheaval is structural rather than coincidental. “Every time Saturn enters Pisces, the industry is forced to confront what no longer works,” he says. Pisces, the final sign of the zodiac, corresponds to endings and dissolutions, while Saturn acts as an examiner, exposing weaknesses and compelling reform.

History, he argues, supports the pattern. In the late 1960s, as Saturn moved through Pisces, Bollywood’s studio system collapsed. Freelancers reshaped production models, and Rajesh Khanna redefined mass stardom. The cycle resurfaced in the late 1990s, when cable television altered viewing habits, piracy eroded theatrical revenues, single screens declined, and the industry operated under the shadow of the underworld. The murder of music baron Gulshan Kumar sent a chill through the business, halting operations for months. Out of that turmoil emerged a new cinematic grammar, led by filmmakers such as Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam, and Ram Gopal Varma.

In 1998, corporatisation formally arrived when filmmaking was granted industry status, permanently changing how films were financed. Now, with Saturn once again in Pisces and artificial intelligence reshaping creative and production processes, Vikkramm believes Bollywood is entering a third reset. “A filmmaker who understands AI prompts and workflows can now build entire worlds,” he says. “This will create a new generation of creators who do not come through traditional studio routes.”

At the same time, he notes, the star-driven theatrical model is under strain. Audience behaviour has shifted. Viewers are increasingly platform-led, performance-led, and global in their choices. Assumptions that once guaranteed box office success no longer hold.

Against this backdrop, Vikkramm outlines what 2026 holds for some of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable figures.

Sunny Deol

“In Sunny Deol’s career, long stretches are relatively uneventful, and then he delivers a success that puts everyone else in the shade,” Vikkramm says. His Gadar 2 comeback, which he had predicted months in advance, is a recent example. Looking ahead, 2026 opens with renewed activity. “As soon as the year begins, Sunny Deol is likely to enter new creative collaborations,” Vikkramm says, adding that this momentum should continue through February.

April and May emerge as particularly favourable months, when Deol’s work is expected to be well received. Mid-year shifts the focus to finances. Between mid-June and mid-August, Deol may make multiple investments or acquisitions across real estate, vehicles, or business ventures, followed by potential asset sales toward the end of August.

Several films remain in the pipeline, including Border 2, Lahore 1947, his collaboration with Aamir Khan, and Baap, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff. With release dates unconfirmed, Vikkramm cautions against film-specific predictions. Taken as a whole, he sees 2026 as a positive year that consolidates Deol’s post-Gadar 2 resurgence.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s professional longevity, Vikkramm says, is rooted in an exceptional birth chart that keeps him consistently in demand. “Amitabh Bachchan has a rare chart. He will always be coveted professionally,” he says. That demand carries into 2026, though with greater selectivity. Bachchan is expected to begin the year strongly, with multiple creative collaborations formalised between mid-January and mid-February.

Another key window opens between the last week of March and the end of April, when further collaborations are likely to be finalised. His work during this phase is expected to be well-received. June adds a financial dimension. “He is likely to acquire multiple properties and make new investments in June 2026,” Vikkramm says, underscoring a year that remains busy and productive.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt enters 2026 during his Saturn dasha, Moon bhukti, a phase that tests emotional resilience but rewards perseverance. For an actor whose career has been defined by reinvention, the timing is significant. The year opens positively. Mid-January to mid-February brings fresh creative collaborations, along with potential investments in film production, business ventures, or real estate.

Asset monetisation and partnerships with overseas collaborators are also indicated. “Sanjay Dutt’s chart shows resilience more than anything else,” Vikkramm says. “He has bounced back repeatedly.” After Shamshera failed, he had stated publicly that the setback would not derail Dutt. Subsequent successes in grey and negative roles, particularly in South Indian cinema, supported that view. While some recent films underperformed, Dhurandhar has restored momentum.

The most decisive phase arrives between mid-August and mid-September 2026. A significant success is possible, alongside a turning point beyond acting. Large-scale investments involving AI-driven ventures or technology-backed creative projects may take shape. Asset sales and high-profile project attachments are also likely. “After his birthday, August and September will be especially eventful,” Vikkramm says.

Saif Ali Khan

For Saif Ali Khan, 2026 unfolds against the backdrop of an ongoing legal battle tied to ancestral property, a matter that remains unresolved and central to his personal narrative. Professionally, momentum builds from mid-December 2025. Creative discussions intensify through mid-January, with January itself emerging as a particularly eventful month. A new film announcement is possible, potentially a sequel or a multi-project arrangement.

The last week of March through April stands out for both creative collaborations and major financial decisions. April is particularly significant for investments. From June to September, professional activity accelerates again, resulting in strong financial inflows and multiple collaborations. July may also see movement in the legal case, with September appearing more consequential, though Vikkramm cautions that the matter may continue beyond 2026. Taken together, he sees the year as the start of a new professional phase for Khan, one where momentum builds steadily despite unresolved personal challenges.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Early 2026 is highly active for Kareena Kapoor, particularly between mid-January and the end of February. Multiple creative collaborations are likely. The same period favours financial decisions, especially real estate. She may acquire a new home, relocate, or invest in property in another city or country. Asset sales are also possible, with substantial inflows accompanying them. Overall, Vikkramm characterises 2026 as favourable for her career and highly active for investments, though film performance remains difficult to assess without confirmed release dates.

Ajay Devgn

Having earlier predicted Ajay Devgn’s strong run with Shaitaan and Drishyam 2, Vikkramm sees 2026 opening with momentum for the actor-producer. January and February favour new creative collaborations and financial activity, including film production investments and asset transactions. The second half of February highlights joint ventures and partnerships.

March, May, and June emerge as key months for major investments for Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. Some of these moves may sit at the intersection of cinema and technology, including artificial intelligence. Devgn’s nationwide theatre chain may also see capital-raising activity. “Major moves are likely,” Vikkramm says. “His work will be well received.”

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is currently in his Saturn dasha and entered his Jupiter bhukti in November 2025, a transition that, according to Vikkramm, is set to accelerate the pace of his career. “This combination brings movement and scale,” he says. “Things start happening faster.” Vikkramm points to the period around December 2025 as especially significant. Kapoor, he believes, may associate with a large or reputed corporation during this phase, a move that could also bring substantial financial gains.

January 2026 stands out for creative reasons as well as financial ones. “A major creative collaboration is likely in January, possibly even a multi-film deal,” Vikkramm says, adding that a significant investment could also be made during the same period. Momentum strengthens further from mid-March through April, with April emerging as particularly active on the career front. The latter half of May also signals progress. “The second half of the year picks up again,” Vikkramm notes. Taken together, he characterises 2026 as a very busy and eventful phase for Anil Kapoor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

“Aishwarya Rai has indicated she prefers to focus on family,” Vikkramm says. She may take on commitments in January, February, or June 2026, otherwise continuing a sabbatical. Financially, however, the year remains active. Investments are likely in April or between June and August. From mid-March to mid-April, both significant inflows and expenses can be expected.

Ahaan Panday

After a striking 2025 Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has maintained a low profile. That changes in 2026. “As soon as the year begins, new creative collaborations are likely,” Vikkramm says. The first four months are particularly important, with a second film announcement possible between mid-January and mid-February. April is also significant for career and finances. He sees 2027 as even more consequential, especially the second quarter.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt enters 2026 with strong momentum. “She may acquire a property or make an investment before the year begins,” Vikkramm says. Additional investments are likely to occur in January and March, particularly in the second half, and again in July. August stands out as a spectacular month, possibly involving a long-distance collaboration. Films released during this period are expected to be well-received. A significant investment in August or September is likely, followed by a favourable December on the career front.

The Bigger Picture

With theatrical economics shifting, AI accelerating creative independence, and audiences becoming increasingly global and platform-driven, the assumptions that shaped Bollywood for decades are eroding. Each time Saturn has moved through Pisces, the industry has emerged reshaped, first by the decline of the studio system, and later by corporatization. Vikkramm believes 2026 marks the third such reset. “Bollywood is entering a moment of reinvention,” he says. “And this time, the change will be even more dramatic.”

About Astrologer Vikkramm Chandirramani

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practicing since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future. His official website is https://www.futurescopes.com/astrology/

