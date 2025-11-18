Hrithik Roshan’s journey in cinema reads like a film itself – luminous highs, humbling lows, reinventions, and resilience. Yet, when viewed from an astrological perspective, it takes on a deeper rhythm, echoing the cyclical pulse of planetary periods that have governed his life and career. His timeline unfolds across four major dashas so far – Mercury, Ketu, Venus, and Sun, each imprinting its distinct signature on his evolution as an artist and a man. If one steps back and observes his life as a whole, what emerges is not merely the story of a film star but the trajectory of a man shaped by forces far larger than circumstance or luck.

Every rise, every pause, every reinvention seems to coincide with the rhythm of the cycles governing him, almost as though his career has unfolded in chapters, each with its own theme, mood, and colour. What makes Hrithik’s journey particularly compelling is that these planetary phases did not simply influence his professional milestones; they mirrored his inner evolution. His transitions from child performer to national phenomenon, from vulnerable artist to international icon, and now toward a more self-defined creative identity reveal an individual constantly growing, shedding layers, and rediscovering himself. His life does not read like a linear climb but like a saga, one with crescendos, silences, disruptions, transformations, and rebirths.

Hrithik grew up under the influence of Mercury’s dasha, which ruled his chart from July 1975 to July 1992. Mercury, the planet of learning, communication, and adaptability, shaped his formative years. During this period, he appeared as a child artist in ‘Aasha’ and ‘Aap Ke Deewane’ in 1980, followed by ‘Apna Bana Lo’ in 1982, ‘Aasra Pyaar Da’ in 1983, and ‘Bhagwaan Dada’ in 1986. These early experiences before the camera were Mercury’s way of preparing him for a destiny intertwined with cinema. As a child, he grappled with a speech impediment, yet even that was part of Mercury’s lesson to refine self-expression through challenge. The planet gave him early exposure, adaptability, and a mind that would later serve him well when embodying complex characters.

When the Ketu dasha began in July 1992, it marked a period of introspection and detachment. Ketu is the shadow planet of internal growth. It removes outward glitter to refine inner purpose. For Hrithik, this was a time of preparation away from the spotlight. He was training, studying, and working behind the scenes, not yet in the public eye but absorbing the craft and discipline that would later define him. In a sense, Ketu was stripping away illusion and ego, laying the foundation for his later explosion into fame. Ketu’s influence often feels like a pause before destiny awakens.

That awakening came with the Venus dasha, which began in July 1999 and lasted two full decades until July 2019. Venus is the planet of art, beauty, fame, love, and public adoration. It is the star-maker. Placed in his third house, Venus amplifies communication, expression, performance, and the ability to connect effortlessly with audiences. It enhances creativity in a way that radiates outward, making one’s voice, gestures, movement, and artistry exceptionally magnetic. It also strengthens media presence, storytelling abilities, and public engagement, all qualities that translate directly into screen charisma. In Hrithik’s case, it catapulted him into the stratosphere. On January 14, 2000, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was released, produced, and directed by his father. The film became a cultural phenomenon, and Hrithik Roshan became a national obsession overnight. The media began to call him the next Shah Rukh Khan, his posters sold by the thousands, and his fan following exploded. This was Venus in full bloom, the perfect combination of charm, artistry, mass appeal, and a third-house gift for captivating audiences through sheer expressive brilliance.

Alongside the dazzling success came the lessons of impermanence. Films like ‘Fiza’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, and ‘Yaadein’ followed. ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ succeeded, but soon after came a string of disappointments – ‘Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage’, ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’, ‘Mujhe Dosti Karoge’, and ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’. Even ‘Lakshya’, a film that would later be appreciated, underperformed at the box office. For a while, it seemed as though the magic had waned. The same Venus that had once dazzled him with glamour now demanded depth and reinvention.

The turning point came in 2006 when ‘Krrish’ was released on June 23. It broke his losing streak and reestablished his position as a top-tier star. The same year, ‘Dhoom 2’ hit theatres on November 24, a resounding success that became one of the defining films of his career. The notion that Hrithik could only succeed under his father’s direction was shattered. His charm, athleticism, and dance merged seamlessly with a sleek, international aesthetic, Venus at its most confident. In 2008, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ reinforced that momentum, earning him both critical acclaim and commercial success. But Venus is also a planet of indulgence and fluctuation.

Around 2010, the dasha tested him again. ‘Guzaarish’ and ‘Kites’ underperformed despite high expectations. The glamour phase seemed to waver until ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ arrived in 2011. It resonated deeply with audiences, redefining Hrithik’s image as both relatable and aspirational. From then on, success became steady. ‘Agneepath’ (2012) managed to live up to the legacy of the Amitabh Bachchan classic, ‘Krrish 3’ (2013) and ‘Bang Bang’ (2014) worked commercially, and ‘Kaabil’ (2017) proved his ability to portray vulnerability with finesse. Even when ‘Mohenjo Daro’ (2016) stumbled, his popularity didn’t. The Venus dasha had sculpted his image, not merely as a “Greek God” of the screen but as a versatile, enduring star.

The closing phase of Venus in 2019 had a poetic symmetry to it. ‘Super 30’ revealed a new Hrithik Roshan, stripped of glamour, grounded, and deeply human, playing a humble teacher who connected with audiences through emotion rather than spectacle. Then came ‘War’, where he returned as the sleek, magnetic action hero, reminding the world of his unmatched screen presence. Both films were resounding successes, with ‘War’ emerging as a massive blockbuster. Venus had come full circle, beginning with an overnight star-making debut and culminating in an artist who had mastered both charisma and craft, commanding the screen with equal power in simplicity and in grandeur.

Then came July 2019, marking the beginning of the Sun dasha, which will run until July 2025. The Sun governs self-identity, leadership, and purpose. It shines a light on the authentic self and demands that one stand alone, no longer defined by external validation. In this period, Hrithik has faced mixed fortunes. His pre-pandemic success with ‘War’ gave way to post-pandemic turbulence. Films like ‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘Fighter‘, and ‘War 2‘ have underperformed, suggesting that the Sun is pushing him toward introspection, away from formulaic glamour, toward something more essential. This is often what happens during the Sun’s influence: the world tests how brightly one’s inner light truly burns when external applause dims.

From an astrological perspective, Hrithik Roshan’s career mirrors the arc of his planetary periods with striking precision: Mercury taught him skill and communication, Ketu deepened his introspection, Venus crowned him with fame, and the Sun dasha steered him toward purpose and self-definition. His journey is not merely about box office numbers; it is about evolution. If the past is any indication, the beginning of the Moon dasha could mark the start of a new creative era, perhaps a move toward production, direction, or a more layered artistic identity. In July 2025, his Sun dasha concluded, and he entered the Moon dasha, which will span ten years, signalling a significant shift. Hrithik is likely to display a heightened interest in exploring new directions in his life. Earlier, in March 2025, reports suggested that he would make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’, a turn I had predicted much earlier, in a November 2024 article, where I had written that his career would take a new direction around April 2025.

During the Moon period, Hrithik Roshan’s interests will expand beyond his established professional terrain. He may begin acquiring new skills and engaging with subjects he has long been curious about. A greater selectiveness in the work he chooses may become apparent. Subjects connected with higher knowledge or philosophy may draw his attention. In the years ahead, he may also move a considerable distance away from his birthplace, Mumbai. This entire phase will be deeply transformative on a personal level. His priorities are likely to shift, and he will emerge more evolved, both as an individual and as an actor.

Hrithik entered his Moon dasha in July 2025. Hrithik Roshan’s Moon dasha, Moon bhukti will continue until May 2026. November 2025 may bring notable shifts in his career, some of which could come as a surprise to observers. Subtle signs may emerge of Hrithik becoming more selective about his work as he turns his attention toward new creative challenges. The second half of December 2025 will bring heightened activity on the professional front. New creative collaborations appear likely, and significant financial gains are likely to flow through his career during this period. There may also be some behind-the-scenes developments, leading into early 2026, which is set to begin with a major announcement.

January 2026 is poised to be an important month, especially the second half, when multiple creative collaborations may crystallize. Major announcements are likely. Hrithik may also acquire assets during this month; these could relate to business, real estate, private equity, or another category altogether. The scale of these acquisitions may be remarkable. He may also receive recognition, or his work may be particularly well-received in January. He is likely to collaborate with large companies from a distance, and an international creative partnership may take shape. Alternatively, this could involve a multilingual creative project within India.

An unmistakable overseas theme runs through the year, influencing nearly everything. A significant portion of his income may originate from outside India. He could collaborate with individuals based abroad or acquire assets overseas. Investments will remain a recurring theme throughout the year. In February as well, Hrithik Roshan may acquire major assets. During the second half of February, he may find synergy between technology and his creative ambitions. We may also see him professionally leveraging.

An unexpected professional challenge may arise, making it advisable for him to steer clear of controversies in February. This holds true for most of the year, but especially for this month. Hrithik would benefit from swiftly addressing any controversy before it grows. February 2026 will be a turning point in his career; whatever unfolds during this period will have an impact well beyond the month itself.

Between mid-March and mid-April 2026, Hrithik Roshan may continue acquiring assets and making investments across various classes. He may also purchase a new automobile. In April, he may acquire an asset he has long wanted, possibly paying a premium for it. The second half of May 2026 will be active and eventful on the career front. However, his expenses may be high in May.

From mid-August 2026 to mid-September 2026, another burst of intense professional activity is likely. Major creative collaborations may be formalized during this time, making it a particularly busy phase. A significant expense is likely in August.

Overall, 2026 will be a year in which Hrithik Roshan continues to evolve as a creative professional and moves toward a new chapter as an actor-filmmaker. We may see fresh and intriguing dimensions of his personality emerge.

About The Author

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practising since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future. His official website is https://www.futurescopes.com/astrology/

