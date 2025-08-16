War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, registered a decent start in the overseas market. Out of all international territories, North America (USA and Canada) is an important one, and as far as day 1 performance is concerned, the film recorded a healthy collection. Considering the potential, it underperformed, but still, it managed to become Hrithik Roshan’s biggest opener in the territory. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Backed by YRF, the action thriller managed to secure a good screen count in North America despite a mega clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Since Bollywood doesn’t have a ritual of premieres, expectations weren’t high, but still, Jr NTR’s presence ensured a healthy collection from premieres due to his pull among the Telugu diaspora.

War 2 registers a decent start at the North American box office

As per Venky Box Office, War 2 earned $925K from premieres. Out of this, $500K came from the Telugu version. Including premieres, it scored $1.417 million (12.42 crores) at the North American box office on day 1. Considering the sequel and Spy Universe factors, it was expected to take a solid start, but it didn’t happen.

Due to mixed reviews, it won’t score big, but still, it is expected to post a decent score on the board by the end of the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Biggest start for Hrithik Roshan

Still, with a day 1 of $1.417 million, War 2 registered the biggest opening for Hrithik Roshan. It surpassed his Fighter ($565K) with a staggering 150.79% higher collection.

More about the film

The Bollywood action thriller serves as the sixth movie in YRF’s Spy Universe. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, marking his first collaboration with YRF. Released on August 14, the magnum opus also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

War 2 is the most expensive Spy Universe film with a budget of 325 crores. With such a massive budget, it needs to perform extremely well. In India alone, it must earn 325 crore net to enter the safe zone.

