Metro In Dino, starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles, has wrapped up its run after staying in theatres for almost six weeks. While in the last few days, it had almost lost its steam, the arrival of War 2 and Coolie pushed it entirely out of theatres. It couldn’t fetch a big total during its run, but still earned a decent number at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Anurag Basu, the Bollywood musical romantic drama was released on July 4, 2025. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. Though this positivity helped it make consistent earnings, it couldn’t reach a wider audience and ended up scoring much less than expected.

Closing collection of Metro In Dino at the worldwide box office

Metro In Dino stayed in theatres for 41 days, as due to War 2 and Coolie occupying the majority of screens in the Hindi market, it was removed from theatres on Thursday (August 14). As per the final collection update, the musical romantic drama earned 56.3 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it earned 66.43 crore gross.

Overseas, it underperformed by earning just around 6 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the closing collection at the worldwide box office stands at 72.43 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 56.3 crores

India gross – 66.43 crores

Overseas gross – 6 crores

Worldwide gross – 72.43 crores

Box office verdict

As we can see, the total isn’t big. Being a sequel to a successful film like Life In A Metro, Metro In Dino was expected to do well globally. Though underperformed, it managed to secure a plus verdict at the Indian box office due to its moderate cost.

