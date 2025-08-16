Mahavatar Narsimha refuses to slow down even after spending three weeks in theatres. After a decent start, the Hindi animated film went from strength to strength and surprised everyone with its fantastic performance at the Indian box office. Due to the grand release of War 2 and Coolie, it was expected to slow down, but the numbers on Independence Day made it clear that the run isn’t done yet. Also, it has emerged as the most profitable Bollywood film of the modern era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

On the day of War 2 and Coolie’s release (August 14), the animated film earned 2.35 crores. Yesterday, on day 22, it picked up massively and earned 6.97 crores. If a comparison is made, it jumped by a huge 196.59%. Overall, it has amassed 195.42 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, which equals 230.59 crore gross after adding GST.

Creates history for Bollywood in the modern era

Reportedly, Mahavatar Narsimha was made on a controlled budget of just 15 crores. Against this, it has already earned 195.42 crore, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 180.42 crores. Calculated further, it equals 1202.8% returns at the Indian box office. It has secured a super duper hit verdict.

With such hefty returns, Mahavatar Narsimha has become the most profitable Bollywood film of the modern era. It surpassed The Kashmir Files‘ 1162% returns to achieve this fantastic feat. The film will make more returns since there’s still some fuel left in the tank.

Hindi version is unstoppable

The animated film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Of all the languages, the main Hindi version is enjoying a splendid run. As per the update of day 22, it has amassed 147.02 crore net in Hindi only. Today, it will score 150 crores at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Enters The 100 Crore Club Like A Cakewalk, Recovers Almost 34% Of Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News