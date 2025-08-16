Jurassic World Rebirth is on track to beat Wicked in Japan and achieve an incredible feat. The film was released in Japan last weekend and is now enjoying the Obon festival boost at the Japanese box office. The film is performing strongly yet again despite the mixed reviews. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film starring Scarlett Johansson is a financially successful affair, earning 345% more than its hefty budget. For the uninitiated, the film was made on a budget of $180 million and has amassed over $800 million worldwide. Such lucrative returns ensure the franchise’s safe future. Although the $1 billion milestone will evade the film, it is still a blockbuster and the third-highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year.

How much has the film earned so far at the Japanese box office?

According to industry tracker, Luiz Fernando, Scarlett Johansson, and Jonathan Bailey‘s Jurassic World Rebirth collected a solid $1.7 million on its second Friday at the box office in Japan. It only dropped by -29.2% from last Friday, opening day. After a week, the Jurassic World reboot movie has hit the $18.5 million cume at the Japanese box office.

Set to beat Wicked as the 3rd Hollywood highest-grosser of 2025!

According to the report, Scarlett Johansson‘s film is expected to earn between $5.5 million and $7 million on its second weekend at the Japanese box office. Thus, if it collects over $6 million, it will surpass Wicked’s lifetime in Japan. For the uninitiated, Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, collected $23.9 million in its theatrical run in Japan and is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Worldwide collection update

Jurassic World Rebirth is the #91 highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office and has earned over $329.2 million in over a month. Internationally, the film has raked in $473.4 million, and adding that to the $329.2 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $802.6 million. The film has been released on digital platforms, and viewers can rent or purchase it before it hits the home streaming network. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

