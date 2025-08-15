As the first film in the newly rebranded DC Universe, James Gunn is steering Superman to impressive heights at the box office. The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The superhero adventure raked in a total of $250.3 million internationally so far. When it comes to the worldwide total, Superman has now amassed $585 million (per Box Office Mojo), making it only the seventh movie to cross the $585 million mark in 2025.

The next generation of hope is here. #Superman is now available to pre-order. pic.twitter.com/yuSUw5HFPH — Superman (@Superman) August 12, 2025

Superman Climbs To Warner Bros. All-Time Worldwide Gross Chart

Superman continues hitting major milestones even as it approaches its sixth weekend in theaters. It has climbed to No. 34 on Warner Bros.’ all-time worldwide gross chart, surpassing Steven Spielberg’s 2018 hit Ready Player One, which earned $583.4 million.

The next target is 2007’s I Am Legend at $585.5 million, and the gap is now just $0.5 million. Box Office Theory predicts the film will make roughly $5 million more domestically by the end of the sixth weekend, enough to surpass I Am Legend and even The Hangover Part II at $586.7 million, reaching No. 32 on WB’s chart.

Superman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $334.7 million

International – $250.3 million

Worldwide – $585 million

The Challenge Of Warner Bros.’ Top 30 Rankings

While breaking into Warner Bros.’ all-time Top 30 seems unlikely, the movie’s performance proves it can still climb. Its momentum highlights James Gunn’s ability to craft a superhero story that resonates globally, while combining familiar characters with fresh energy.

The international and domestic numbers show strong and steady interest, demonstrating that Superman remains a box office force even after several weekends. Even though breaking into the list would require topping Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’s $655.7 million, it is a leap that seems unlikely given its current trajectory.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: Marvel Movie Poised To Outperform Transformers Sequel Amid Mixed Reception

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News