The action comedy Nobody 2 is set to be released in theaters this Friday. The sequel, which comes after around four years, features Bob Odenkirk in the leading role. It is poised to open with decent numbers at the North American box office, but it seems the #1 spot will evade this action comedy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The OG film was released in 2021. It stars Bob Odenkirk as a seemingly ordinary family man who is forced back into his former life as an assassin when he and his family are targeted by a vengeful crime lord. The sequel stars Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd in their previous roles. Additionally, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone joined in as new characters.

How much is Nobody 2 projected to earn at the domestic box office on its debut weekend?

According to Variety‘s report, Nobody 2 will open with decent numbers at the North American box office. As per the report, Nobody 2 is expected to earn between $10 million and $12 million on its opening weekend. Therefore, Weapons is expected to hold on to its #1 rank in the domestic rankings.

Compared to its predecessor, it will have a bigger opening weekend if it lands within the projected range. For the unversed, the OG film collected $6.8 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The 2021 received positive reviews and collected $57.5 million in its worldwide run.

What is the plot of the film?

After stopping a home invasion, suburban dad and former assassin Hutch Mansell is drawn back into his violent past, triggering a chain of events that exposes long-buried secrets about both his and his wife Becca’s pasts. Bob Odenkirk‘s Nobody 2 will be released on August 15.

