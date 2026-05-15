Ayushmann Khurrana is back in his favorite playground – comedy space, and the audience has given him a warm welcome! Leading the classic confusion of marital errors, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has opened on a steady note at the domestic box office. While mid-budget comedies have faced tough times theatrically, this sequel has managed to gain positive momentum.

As per the early trends, the film has not only registered a respectable opening but has surpassed Bollywood’s last romantic-comedy sequel by a massive margin! The romance genre has been rocky this year, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com might be a good start for a change!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has managed to earn in the range of 4 – 4.5 crore on Friday, May 15, day 1. This is almost 15 times higher than the last Bollywood rom-com. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar, opened at only 30 lakh!

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi’s rom-com has opened 1400% times higher than Ginny Weds Sunny 2. The film registered an occupancy of 12% for 6088 shows on day 1. The urban multiplexes led the charge, and the evening and night shows saw an encouraging spike, setting up a solid platform for the weekend.

This steady start has pushed the film straight into Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Top 3 best openings in the post-pandemic era, comfortably beating out Doctor G (3.87 crore) and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (3.75 crore), staying behind Thamma (25.11 crore), and Dream Girl 2 (10.69 crore).

Second-Biggest Romantic Opener of 2026

In the list of 2026’s romantic releases, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has grabbed the number 2 spot for the opening day.

Check out the opening day collection of all the romantic genre films of 2026 (India Net Collection).

O Romeo: 9.01 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 4 – 4.5 crore* Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.25 crore Ek Din: 1.15 crore Ginny Weds Sunny 2: 30 lakh

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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