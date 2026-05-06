Do Deewane Seher Mein is finding its rhythm in the digital world. After a steady theatrical run, the film is making significant noise on Netflix, hitting a major viewership milestone in its third week. In general, such romantic dramas do not find a place in Netflix’s weekly top 10 after a week, but Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama has cemented its spot in the third week as well!

Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, the film entered the list of the Top 10 most-viewed Indian films of 2026 on Netflix. By clocking in 5.1 million views, the film has successfully pushed the Tamil rom-com Youth out of the Top 10 list, which had previously garnered 4.5 million views. It stands as the 7th most-viewed theatrical film on the platform this year, considering Accused, Made In Korea, and Toaster were direct-to-digital releases.

Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from April 27 to May 3, 2026, Do Deewane Seher Mein, in its third week, garnered a viewership of 1.2 million on Netflix against 2.8 million viewing hours and secured the 8th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix.

Check out the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2026. These films arrived on the platform either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: 31.1 Million Accused: 16.6 Million Made In Korea: 13.5 Million Haq: 11.3 Million Mardaani 3: 10.7 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 9.7 Million De De Pyaar De 2: 7.7 Million Toaster: 6.7 Million Border 2: 6.1 Million Do Deewane Seher Mein: 5.1 Million

Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Viewership Summary

Check out the two-week viewership of the romantic drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 1.4 million | 3.1 million viewing hours | Rank 10

Week 2: 2.5 million | 5.7 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 3: 1.2 million | 2.8 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Total: 5.1 million views | 11.6 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Ormax weekly, not day-wise.

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