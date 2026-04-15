Toaster Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa & others!

Director:Vivek Daschaudary

What’s Good: I have to think for very very long!

What’s Bad: Almost every 10 minutes something or the other is bizarre!

Loo Break: Whenever you want!

Watch or Not?: Try to skip!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hours

User Rating:

Dark comedy is a genre that is too experimental, and Indian Cinema lately has been experimenting with it a lot. While Malayalam and Tamil Cinema have delivered some very good ones in recent times, Bollywood is still figuring out how to handle dark comedies. We have seen some dark comedies like Andhadhun and Blackmail work brilliantly, but some like Judgemental Hai Kya did not work. But when we hear Rajkummar Rao promise a dark comedy, I honestly expect a mad ride!

But let me not sugarcoat this, it literally took me almost 5 hours to complete this unnecessary, no-humor comedy film, and I think that it more than well describes that the film does not serve its major purpose – entertainment! Directed by Vivek Daschaudary and written by Parveez Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial, and Anagh Mukherjee, the film left me frustrated and irritated! Not because it is bad, but because it is made by people who actually have a very good skill set in filmmaking! Right from the creative team to the technical team to the star cast!

Toaster Movie Review: Script Analysis

Toaster, as the name suggests, is the story of a toaster. Ramakant is a middle-aged man who is a miser but has to buy a toaster as a wedding gift for his wife’s friend. Hesitatingly, he has to surrender to his wife. However, all hell broke loose when the alliance was called off after the wedding dinner. Ramakant wants his Toaster back since the wedding never happened, and the gift should be canceled and returned. The story begins with the search for the Toaster, which has been donated to an orphanage, and ends very weirdly! Whatever happens in between forms the premise of the film!

As dark comedies are intended to be, there are a lot of twists and turns in the film, along with a lot of characters. Right from Ramakant’s old-aged friend and tenant D’Souza Aunty (Seema Pahwa) to her son Abhishek Banerjee, to another resident of the colony, Mala Aunty, played by Archana Puran Singh! But every twist of this dark comedy takes the plot even further and keeps making it unbearable till the point I wanted to surrender.

Toaster Movie Review: Star Performance

I have one question for Rajkummar Rao – Exactly what went wrong with the man who commanded the screen? Why would the man who gave us Newton and Shahid and Trapped agree to play a character whose primary personality trait is to look like a fool! Rajkummar tries. But he fails, disastrously! Sanya is a victim of a nothing role. She spends the entire movie looking like she wants to be seen, but there is nothing for her to do! Her chemistry with Rajkummar, which should have been a highlight, is nonexistent because they are both trapped in a screenplay that is horrible!

Coming to Archana Puran Singh, if you thought the laughing on The Kapil Sharma Show was a bit much, wait till you see her seducing and then blackmailing Rajkummar Rao! I mean, that is the maximum level of cringe I have seen this year, and I do not want to see any of it any further!

Farah Khan appears in a cameo that is a breather in this weird film. She plays an orphanage owner, but the meta-humor still works. She walks in, and walks out, but thank god for breaking the monotonous weirdness of this film!

Toaster Movie Review: Direction, Music

Imagine a world where a literal toaster becomes the catalyst for a dark comedy. It should have been a banger! With an actor like Rajkummar Rao playing a miser, this film should have been one of the best comedies of the year! But as they say, promises are meant to be broken, but this film feels like a heartbreak. To see an actor as talented as Rao, pulling off scenes with such bizarre temperament. Either he did not understand comedy, or the brief was not to act to make it funny. I don’t know, but none of it worked! Sanya Malhotra plays the wife who is just as confused as the audience, and Archana Puran Singh plays a lusty senior citizen trying to seduce and then blackmail her middle-aged neighbor – I will come to this in detail later! with a higher volume setting.

The story is meant to be a slice-of-life thriller with a buttery layer of satire, but by the interval, the only thing that was toasted and burnt was my patience! This is more disappointing than the problems in my life, seriously! If I’m being generous and trust me, I am being very generous, the first half of the film looks decent. Till the time the story builds itself!

Everything else in the film is a mess. The script is so thin you could see through it, and the dark comedy is so dark that you need light to figure out what is happening! The film tries to be quirky, but it ends up being annoying, and that is the most annoying I have been in recent times!

In the name of music, there is a very bad remake of an old classic!

Toaster Movie Review: The Last Word

For a movie called Toaster, the bread takes forever to pop. And when it pops, it is burnt beyond edible limits. I would not want to waste any butter on this. Instead, I would like to sip my chai alone!

Toaster tests my patience a lot, but it makes me question the plot when a 60-year-old woman tries to force herself on a middle-aged man! I mean, let us reverse the genders and ask if this is funny! Really, is this what we serve in the name of quirk and humor? Disappointed to the core!

1 star!

Toaster Trailer

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