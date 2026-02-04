Have you ever judged a person who is into you or rejected them purely on the basis of how they look, speak, or for any random physical trait? Well, Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer would remind you of that moment, and probably you might feel guilty! Now ,let us be honest, each one of us has their pre-requisites when it comes to falling for someone or crushing on someone!

Roshni and Shashank also have the same set of rules for their partners. They might have picked up each other only if Shashank could pronounce his name as written and not as Sasank! But here is his major flaw – he cannot pronounce Sh, and the problem is one of the most common ones in our country!

Meanwhile, Roshni thinks she is not beautiful enough! These two imperfect souls find a perfect soulmate in each other or do they? Do Deewane Seher Mein is a quirky tale on romance and relationships that feels like a breath of fresh air, making you smile. But then it hits you hard, and you will feel – “Been there… Done that.”

The trailer doesn’t give you dreamy sets or over-the-top cheesy proposals. Instead, it gives you two people, a bustling city, and a messy, beautiful reality of trying to stay together when life happens. It is about the quiet moments – the shared chai, the awkward silences, and that one ‘Relasansip Flaw’ that we all try to hide.

Siddhant Chaturvedi feels so natural as the average town boy trying to overcome his flaws as he falls for someone hard! He isn’t trying to be a hero; he’s just a guy in love, struggling with the complexities of self-doubt and self-love. On the other hand, I am falling for Mrunal Thakur‘s perfection to pull off everything she takes up! Is there any character she can’t make us root for? I doubt!

The trailer touches on those tiny mistakes we make in relationships – the selfishness, the lack of communication. It holds up a mirror, and that’s why it hits different. The city itself feels like a character, and the background score isn’t trying to fill in; it tries to tell the story efficiently!

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The romantic drama releases around Valentine’s week, on February 20, 2026. Check out the trailer of the film here.

