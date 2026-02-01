The makers of the 2023 blockbuster are back, and this time they’ve brought a bigger number, a broader map, and a title that makes absolutely zero sense given the context of the teaser. The Kerala Story 2 teaser has dropped. It should be given full marks for the shock value it is creating, feasting on the brand value it has created.

The teaser starts with a chilling claim: “Bharat ki 8.5 crore unmarried Hindu ladkiyan ab uska target hai”. We see the harrowing and bruised faces of three young women, telling their horrific tale in an aesthetic that the film mastered in the first part.

But here is the catch. If The Kerala Story 2 is shifting its lens to the pan-India target of 8.5 crore ‘Hindu’ girls, why is it still called The Kerala Story? I am still not finding a logic to this, or I’m probably missing the whole point!

Giving credit where it’s due, the teaser maintains the gritty atmosphere of the original. The actors look genuinely traumatized, and the shock value is high, which is exactly what worked for the first film’s marketing. Three women share their dreams, in fact, to be precise, three Hindu women share their dreams, which were cut short after they were trapped in a love affair with Muslim men.

Calling it The Kerala Story 2 feels like a desperate attempt to bank on the original’s brand value rather than telling a story specific to the state. For those who remember, the first part claimed 32,000 women from Kerala were forced to join ISIS. However, later the claim was taken back, and the story shifted to only three ISIS joiners.

This time, the film also uses a huge number based on statistics and data to establish its teaser. However, one thing is for sure: this film is going to be the talk of the town, for wrong or bad reasons.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

