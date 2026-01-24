Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav bring a very vibrant and sharp chemistry with Tu Yaa Main trailer, and as you watch the trailer, you get caught in its trippy vibe. The more you watch it, the more it grows on you. While initial reactions might be quick to judge, there is a distinct, modern energy here that Bollywood has been missing lately.

The pairing for Bejoy Nambiar’s film is quite interesting. Putting the gritty, powerhouse Adarsh Gourav next to the glamorous Shanaya Kapoor is actually a stroke of genius. It creates a vibe that feels catchy. For a debutante, Shanaya Kapoor looks incredibly comfortable in front of the camera. She brings a promise that suggests she’s more than just a fashion icon.

The trailer has put up the premise very interestingly. Two youngsters, actually influencers, are caught in a pool with a crocodile. How they survive the night/day/days makes up for the entire plot. This Khoon Bhari Maang twist makes the film worth seeking attention. Instead of the usual over-the-top romance, the film brings a snappy vibe that might trap you!

Seeing Adarsh Gourav in a different zone that is not so dark and heavy seems like a nice break! The film looks like a winner. It has got the look and the talent. Moreover, Bejoy Nambiar does not disappoint with his plots and premise!

Blending romance, adrenaline, and danger with fresh, new-age storytelling, the Bejoy Nambiar directorial, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises an experience that will turn an ordinary date into a chilling memory, making it the perfect Date Fright experience for audiences seeking something beyond the usual Valentine’s watch.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

