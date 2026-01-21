When Vishal Bhardwaj decides to redefine Shakespearean romance, one should be assured that they are not getting just a movie; it will be a masterpiece, defining how creative art can be the most poetic and magical thing to exist! The trailer for O Romeo has dropped, and it is the most beautiful chaos that smells of gunpowder and screams heartbreak!

The Return of the Diljala

The man of the hour, clearly, is Shahid Kapoor, and if you were impressed by his Haider or Kaminay vibe that Vishal Bhardwaj channeled eventually, wait till you see his Romeo vibe! As the Diljala Ashiq Shahid Kapoor‘s energy seems to be on fire. He carries the weight of a thousand betrayals, and his screen presence is a bloody mix of innocence and rage.

The Laila Majnu Reunion We Did Not Know We Need!

Fari Jalal, in a scene, warns Shahid Kapoor that Triptii Dimri is legit Barood Ka Dher. She honestly exists as she is here to kill – a ticking bomb of emotions! Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary promises Mehngi Mohabbat – sophisticated, intense, yet revengeful! This Laila Majnu reunion is something we did not know we needed on-screen!

The supporting cast includes Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal, and all of them rule every single frame of the trailer. Despite a cameo, Vikrant Massey seems to be the dark horse here, just with that smirk and laugh! Nana Patekar’s intensity stings like anything! Farida Jalal is the surprise package of this trailer, and the film might bring an altogether never-seen-before energy of hers!

The frames are so beautiful that you cannot take your eyes off them. Meanwhile, the music in a Vishal Bhardwaj film is always bliss. The title track seems a quirky yet intense take on Ishq, and I am excited for the bloodiest shade of red already!

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, O Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film arrives in the theaters on February 13, 2026.

Check out the trailer here.

