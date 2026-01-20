When Sanjay Leela Bhansali is supporting a project, it is very safe to assume that it should have a lot of meat. Bhansali Productions’ next is titled Do Deewane Seher Mein, and it stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur! As expected, the teaser of the film has promised that this love story will melt your hearts and make a place for itself during the post-Valentine season!

If your heart beats for raw, urban romance, then this teaser will win your heart! In fact, this is the exact amount of love our deprived romantic souls need! We’ve seen enough perfect romances where the hairflips and beautiful down-on-your-knee proposals make moments. But Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are here to tell you that Ishq might be messy, but still oh-so-khoobsoorat!

From the first frame, the teaser establishes the mood for the film. Siddhant brings that effortless, boy-next-door-with-a-secret charm that we’ve missed, while Mrunal brings that brilliant energy on screen. She legit lights up the screen! The biggest win here is the music. The trailer is set to the song Do Deewane Sheher Mein, a song from Amol Palekar and Zarina Wahab’s film Gharounda!

The teaser plays its cards very close to its chest regarding the actual plot conflict. While the vibes are immaculate, we’re left wondering where this imperfect love story would lead!

With the teaser now released, the excitement for the trailer has indeed reached a fever pitch. The film arrives as a Valentine’s offering for those who believe love is messy, confusing, and worth it. It’s a film that doesn’t tell you how to feel, but lets you discover it on your own.

Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions present Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. Do Deewane Seher Mein is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

Advertisement

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Trailer Review: Vibhuti Ji Meets Ravi Kishan & We Might Not Even Need A Bhojpuri Cinematic Universe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News